Amakhosi fans want their coach, Molefi Ntseki, to be removed following their recent loss

Chiefs lost 1-0 to TS Galaxy, and Ntseki blamed the defeat mostly n the players' terrible performance

Netizens turned on him and demanded that he be replaced before he caused the team any more harm

Kaizer Chief's fans are demanding coach Molefi Ntseki's head after their shocking defeat against TS Galaxy.

The Amakhosi faithful are slowly losing faith in the coach, evident in how they reacted to his post-match interview.

He gave different reasons why the team lost, and Chief's loyal followers demanded he be fired.

Chiefs' coach Molefi Ntseki's reasons for losing

The Phefeni Glamour Boys suffered a shocking loss against TS Galaxy yesterday, which beat Kaizer Chiefs 1-0. Ntseki gave reasons that seemed shaky on why the team lost against a team that many expected Chiefs to beat.

Ntseki said in a post-match interview that the players were not sharp and admitted that the TS Galaxy players looked more lively than the Khosi players.

He also criticised the players for having possession but only shooting twice at the opponent's goal compared to TS Galaxy's 17 attempts. He also claimed that the players were not as aggressive as they should have been and said they did not aggressively chase the ball after they were one goal down.

The coach also blamed the team's failed shots and roasted the players for not successfully netting their chances at the goal. Fans were furious at the performance and threw objects at the coach after the game. He was escorted out of the stadium by police officers.

Fans furious with Ntseki's poor performance

Fans, however, were not having his excuses and demanded that the team let him go.

@Goitseone__K said:

“Please immediately fire Molefi Ntseki if you care about us, the supporters. The type of football Kaizer Chiefs is playing lately is painful to watch.”

@VanTee_SA remarked:

“There’s no way Kaizer Chiefs planned for a happy 2023/24 season with Molefi Ntseki’s appointment. What did they see that we did not see and still don’t see? Maybe we should go to training to see it for ourselves. This is deliberate sabotage.”

@BigwiZ remarked:

“You replaced Arthur Zwane with Molefi Ntseki, hoping for miracles. Three games on, and there hasn’t been a promising game, and the club is already 11 points behind log leaders. What is the plan now? Wait it out and see if there are any changes?”

@MbejeMabutho remarked:

“Kaizer Chiefs is a poorly ran club. Everyone saw Molefi Ntseki do badly for Bafana Bafana, and they still went and hired him. Even Arthur Zwane wasn’t this bad.”

@YandisaMshui6 wrote:

“Molefi Ntseki is not the answer. He won’t finish this season.”

