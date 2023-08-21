Khama Billiat might make a move to North African side Zamalek after dumping Kaizer Chiefs for taking a salary cut

However, fans had a different perspective on the rumours that the now-free agent is set to pack his bags and trek to the Nile

The nation's soccer fans were happy and displeased, with some saying he was spent

South African soccer fans had different views on Billiat's rumoured Zamalek move. Image: @khamabilliat

Source: Instagram

South Africans have mixed reactions to the news that former Kaizer Chiefs player Khama Billiat may join Egyptian outfit Zamalek.

While some are happy that the Zimbabwean forward has moved on to greener fields, others are unhappy and trashed him, saying he is no longer the great player he used to be.

Billiat's possible Zamalek move revealed

Billiat was recently freed from his contract with Kaizer Chiefs after five years with Amakhosi, which he joined in 2018. This was after he left Mamelodi Sundowns after a successful five seasons, which saw him score 39 goals as part of the CBD attacking trio, which consisted of striker Leonardo Castro, winger Keagan Dolly and Billiat himself.

The former Chiefs player was reportedly offered a shocking 60% salary cut by Amakhosi, meaning he was set to get paid R200K. Seemingly unhappy with the news, Billiat did not sign the contract offered in June, and he left the club, becoming a free agent by July. He is now reportedly linked with the Egyptian team Zamalek. His tenure at the club was marred with injuries, and his last season with the Phefeni Glamour Boys was dismal, as he made 11 appearances and three assists.

South Africans not happy with Billiat's move?

Netizens on Twitter had different views on the announcement, with some welcoming the news and others roasting him.

@bongssafitclub remarked:

“He is finished, this one. It’s all about the money now.”

@BabonkeL said:

“Huge upgrade.”

@__masthera commented:

“Billiat just milked us. He was never a good return on investment.”

@no_time_4_games wrote:

“All the best to Khama. Kaizer Chiefs gave him everything and all the support he needed. Pity he was always injured. Even when the team came close to winning the league, he was out with an injury. He wasn’t a good investment if the truth can be told.”

@MondliWinston added:

“Billiat is finished.”

@Hlabanematt wished him well.

“I hope he will remain injury-free. He’s spent more time in the doctor’s room than the pitch.”

Kaizer Chiefs' fans unhappy about Ebrahim Seedat rumours

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that Kaizer Chiefs fans were disappointed that former TS Galaxy player Ebrahim Seedat was linked to Amakhosi.

The player became a free agent after his contract with TS Galaxy expired, and netizens roasted him.

Many believed that Chiefs did not need him as a player and called him a reject.

