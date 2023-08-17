Netizens do not want former TS Galaxy player Ebrahim Seedat to join Amakhosi

This is after rumours have been flying that the defender may be joining the Phefeni Glamour Boys

Some netizens have even questioned who he is and why Chiefs are signing rejected players

former TS Galaxy player Ebrahim Seedat has been linked to Amakhosi. Image: Roger Bosch/ Martin Barraud

Source: Getty Images

South Africans have mixed reactions to the news that former TS Galaxy player Ebrahim Seedat may be linked to Amakhosi.

They have openly said they would prefer that Kaizer Chiefs not sign him and have called Seedat a reject.

Ebrahim Seedat linked to Kaizer Chiefs

Speculation has been rife that the defender may be considering a move to Naturena after reports noted that Kaizer Chiefs allegedly showed interest in him to strengthen their defence.

Petrol was poured on the flames of the rumour after the left-back was spotted at Kaizer Chief’s game against his former club, Cape Town City, last Sunday at Athlone Stadium in Cape Town. Seedat left TS Galaxy and has been a free agent since leaving the club in June. It is rumoured that Seedat is weighing his options and may have Kaizer Chiefs at the top of his list. Amakhosi have been injured and expect to go into their next game with TS Galaxy without a few key players. Prolific player Keagan Dolly has been ruled out with a severe knee injury, while Happy Mashiane is yet to start a game this season.

Football fans do not want Seedat at Kaizer Chiefs

Netizens on Facebook have spoken out against the player joining the team and said that they do not want him to join the Phefeni Glamour Boys.

Matheke Leteane said:

“WE are tired of free agents. You become a free agent when no team wants you, so I don’t understand why Chiefs always runs after rejected and clubless players.”

JB Mkhwanazi remarked:

“Always free agents, signing a player just because he is available is why we no longer win cups.”

Topdawg Setungoane commented:

“Chiefs will sign him. They want rejects.”

Fisimpilo Twin KaPHiwokwakhe added:

“He’s a nobody this one. Let them sign him.”

Tweeps also had their thoughts on the news.

@oyama_yaya asked:

“Who is Ebrahim Seedat?”

@†husi72144321 exclaimed:

“If the Ebrahim Seedat story is true, then I will start believing the theory of the budget being exhausted.”

