South African player Thibang Phete has joined Portuguese club G.D Chaves on a one-year deal

He returns to a country where he played for several teams, having made over 100 appearances in the Portuguese top-tier league

Netizens are excited about his achievement and take this as good news for the national team

Thibang Phete joined Portuguese Club GD Chaves for one season. Image: @cafuphete_21

Source: Instagram

Bafana Bafana defender Thibang Phete has bagged a deal to play for Portuguese top-flight team G.D Chaves.

The talented player is set to join them for a one-season contract, and South Africans are excited about his new adventure.

Netizens believe that his new deal is a sign that the future of Bafana Bafana is in safe hands.

Thibang Phete joins Portuguese club, G.D Chaves

The talented player who also plays as a holding defender returns to the country he played for almost a decade ago. Phete played for Saudi side Al Bataeh where he made 11 appearances. He’s also played for the national team four times, and fans hope that finding greener pastures in the European leagues will earn him a call-up.

Phete has played in Portugal before

The 29-year-old from Kimberly played for Portuguese club Vitória de Guimarães from 2015 to 2019 and played for Famalicão in 2020 before playing for Belenenses SAD, where he made 53 appearances for the club. He was sold to Al Bataeh, where he played for a season before being snatched by G.D. Chaves. Phete was allowed to represent the national team in 2020 during a match with neighbouring Namibia. He made three more appearances for the Bafana Bafana.

South Africans hopeful about Mzansi football's future

Netizens on Facebook gushed over the player’s new move and sang his praises while crossing their fingers that the national team call him up again.

M’cawenkocy Moraes said:

“Bafana Bafana players are securing deals abroad, and others are getting game time. This is perfect for our national team, especially for the upcoming AFCON.”

Havutelo Revo Kubayi remarked:

“Quality defender. National team material. He deserves a call-up.”

Nathi Jiyane had hope.

“Bafana Bafana’s future is in safe hands.”

Nhlakanipho Zondi was elated.

“This could be a blessing in disguise for us South Africans. I’m smelling something coming our way as South Africans. It’s up to us to give our full support to the guys.”

Sibahle Vilakazi wished him well.

“Good decision. All the best on the greener pastures.”

