Anele Mdoda has accused SAFA president Danny Jordaan for allegedly failing Banyana Banyana

The national team was marred by scandal before they participated in the Women's World Cup

Briefly News spoke to a former SAFA coach who confirmed that the current accusations are not new

Broadcast maestro Anele Mdoda is another unsatisfied citizen with the President of The South African Football Association (SAFA), Danny Jordaan.

Anele Mdoda has blasted SAFA boss Danny Jordaan on social media for the downfall of Banyana Banyana. Images: Maja Hitji/Getty, Lefty Shivambu - FIFA/FIFA, Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Anele Mdoda blasts Danny Jordaan on social media

The TV personality put Jordaan on loudspeaker in a short tweet she captioned:

"It would appear. Danny Jordan does not want Banyana Banyana to do well. Allegedly."

Here is the post below:

Banyana Banyana allegedly sabotaged by SAFA

The country was up in arms when lead goalie Andile Dlamini was not lined-up to play at the Women's World Cup co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

It is revealed that Dlamini was made to sleep in the dog house after allegedly leading a friendly boycott against Botswana days leading to the international tournament and was replaced by Kaylen Swart.

The national team also demanded to see their FIFA-SAFA contracts and stipend before the world cup.

Briefly News source shares how SAFA has punished Banyana players

A coach associated with SAFA and CAF told Briefly News that the same thing allegedly happened with Portia Modise and Thokozile Mndaweni, among other players, for raising grievances about the treatment of women footballers by the governing body:

"Based on accolades, Andile is the best keeper that we have so it doesn't make sense that she is kept on the bench.

"As far as I'm concerned I wouldn't be surprised if she was punished, as we have seen a similar pattern before from other players who were no longer selected to play for the national team after voicing their grievances as in the case of Portia Modise."

Danny Jordaan announces appearance fees for Banyana

Banyana Banyana players have for years shared how the football association has failed the club financially.

The SowetanLIVE reported that the SAFA boss announced it would give all national players an R572K appearance fee.

Meanwhile, he shared only R400K for each Banyana player from the R5.8M token from the sports department for winning the Women’s African Cup of Nations.

Social media reacts to Anele's tweet

Her fans expressed their displeasure with the soccer body:

@MrThizozo declared:

"He must step down or we impeach him."

@SparksTsetse weighed-in:

"I blame the Motsepe Foundation also, they shouldn't have paid."

@LindoZuma20 commented:

"He's a curse. Just like the Anc."

@celeste_nkosi2 said:

"True that guy must step down, something must happen we can't continue like this."

