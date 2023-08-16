Mzansi compared a man in a Mpumalanga shop to American President Abraham Lincoln

The man was dancing away in happiness in the video to one of the latest amapiano jams to hit the nation

Netizens joked that the man also had strange and funny shoes on and also enjoyed watching him freely dance

A man dancing to a jam had netizens thinking he is the reincarnation of Abraham Lincoln. Image: @jemal712413/ wynnter

Source: UGC

South Africans believe a man looks like Abraham Lincoln after a video of him dancing to an Amapiano song resurfaced.

The Mpumalanga man was dancing while wearing a woman's dress, and his dance moves were so funny that they called him more than just Abraham Lincoln.

Man dancing compared to Abraham Lincoln

@jemal712413 posted the video on TikTok, which went viral with over 800K views. The Abraham Lincoln lookalike in the video shows some fancy and unique dance moves while listening to Ka Valungu by Tebza Da DJ. The man twists, turns and twirls funnily while seemingly enjoying himself.

Netizens also likened him to Abraham Lincoln, the sixteenth president of the USA, until John Wilkes Booth assassinated him. He is widely known for being the president that issued the declaration that abolished slavery permanently in the United States in 1863.

Watch the video here:

Netizens weigh in on Abraham Lincoln-lookalike's dances

Netizens filled the comment section with many side-splitting comments and comparisons that didn't end with the dead president.

Matty Samsam wrote:

“Bathong, Abraham Lincoln. What are you doing here? We thought you were a gone gent.”

Byte Force said:

“Haibo Abraham Lincoln.”

Pfarii added:

“Rakgadi Screen Protector.”

Winnie Mokgadi Mohal remarked:

“It’s the Aladdin shoes for me.”

Refilwe Mokgatlhe exclaimed:

“South Africa ithwele kanzima. Every day there’s something.”

Lora also commented:

“It’s the shoes for me.”

Leratomogotsiskos loved the video.

“Mara honestly, happiness is free.”

VirgyTheQueen stanned his moves.

“And he can dance better than me.”

Anamgcobo was inspired.

“Let’s promote our business like this guy.”

