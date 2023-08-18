Willard Katsande has enough love to give and recently spread birthday joy to his old coach

'Boss ya Mboka' took the time out to celebrate former Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter along with his followers

The football fraternity joined the celebrations by wishing Baxter well on his 70th birthday

Former Kaizer Chiefs star Willard Katsande showed Stuart Baxter love on his birthday. Images: kingsalt31

Source: Instagram

Willard 'Boss ya Mboka' Katsande recently wished his former coach Stuart Baxter a happy birthday and had his supporters join in. The former Kaizer Chiefs player was among many who celebrated the world-renowned coach and manager.

Katsande shows love to Stuart Baxter

In an Instagram post, Katsande shared pictures of himself with his former coach. One of the photos is of Baxter giving Katsande pointers on a soccer field, while the other is of the men posing for a picture with Willard carrying a baby.

"Happy birthday coach, friend, father. Enjoy your good day, see you soon."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Followers joined in to wish the former Chiefs coach well on his 70th birthday.

shuduman_m23 said:

"Happiest birthday to him, one of the best coaches Kaizer Chiefs has ever had. His contributions to the club together with soldiers like you, Willard, will forever be in our hearts."

nkululeko5682 responded:

"Happy birthday to Sir Baxter, we will never forget what he brought to Naturena in his time."

noluhlenqotheni commented:

"Happy birthday to our former coach."

josh.rsa said:

"A real legend!"

The football fraternity celebrates Baxter's birthday

Baxter received warm birthday wishes from around the world and was celebrated for his achievements in football.

The beloved coach currently manages the Swedish football club Helsingborgs IF after making his second exit from Kaizer Chiefs in 2022.

He coached Amakhosi in 2021 for their match with Al Ahly in Chiefs' first Champions League Final but ultimately lost to the Egyptian club.

Briefly News revealed Baxter's monthly salary with Bafana Bafana between 2017 and 2019. We can only imagine how much he has raked in over the years from the various teams he's led.

South African soccer players securing the bag

Briefly News recently rounded up a list of the richest local footballers. Soccer stars are known to splurge on the finer things in life and our local footballers are no different.

The publication also revealed fan reactions to Itumeleng Khune's training regimen for his final season with Kaizer Chiefs.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News