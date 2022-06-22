A young disabled Kaizer Chiefs fan reached out to his favourite team, expressing what a dream it would be to watch them live

Kaizer Motaung Jr was made aware of the post and let the young man know that he's going to make it happen

The kind gesture filled many hearts with joy, and peeps thanked Kaizer Motaung Jr for his kindness and leadership

Kaizer Motaung Jr saw a post made by a young disabled Kaizer Chiefs fan. The boy’s dream is to watch his favourite team live, and Kaizer is going to make it happen.

Kaizer Motaung Jr promised to make a young disabled boy's dream of watching amaKhosi live come true. Image: Twitter / @kaizerm_jr

The power of social media is truly incredible. This sweet boy’s dream to watch AmaKhosi live is now going to come true, thanks to social media and the people who helped spread the word.

Katlego Phasha is the young man who made a post on Twitter where he shared his dream to watch AmaKhosi play live. The sweet boy’s passion for soccer was evident and touched many hearts.

“Hello Khosi Nation, I am Katlego Phasha. Never had a chance to watch Kaizer Chiefs play a live match. I'd love to go to Naturena as well just to meet up with our technical team. I'm a diehard Kaizer Chiefs supporter and cannot wait till the new season starts.”

Kaizer Motaung Jr, South African former professional soccer player and the son of South African soccer legend and Kaizer Chiefs founder, Kaizer Motaung, saw the post and was overcome with emotion. He reached out to the young man, promising to fulfil his dream.

“We would love to make your dream come true. Please check your DM.”

The people of Mzansi thank Kaizer Motaung Jr for his kindness:

@Maphosa0 said:

“Where were you all along @kaizerm_jr because really that's the leadership we have been crying for in the past seasons. ♥️&✌️”

@Zakhele13389442 said:

@That0o00 said:

