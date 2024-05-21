A YouTube podcaster made claims about the late rapper Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes and Cassper Nyovest

The team discussed why local stars pay attention to the international market instead of the local entertainment scene when promoting their music

This led to Thakgi, a TikTokker, alleging that some stars pay to be interviewed on the hit US radio show Sway In The Morning

Only a few artists in South Africa had the opportunity to be guests on Sway In The Morning. While some people assume that the American radio host contacted some of our local artists to be on his show, Thakgi, a podcaster, called on their bluff.

TikTok content creator claimed that AKA and Cassper Nyovest paid to be on a hit US radio show ‘Sway in the Morning’. Image: @akaworldwide, @casspernyovest

Did AKA and Cassper pay to be interviewed by Sway?

A YouTube podcaster and TikTokker, Thakgi, alleged that the late rapper Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes and Cassper Nyovest were not invited guests on Sway In The Morning. Instead, Thakgi claimed that they paid to be called there.

This revelation was brought about by the team's discussion about local stars prioritising international media outlets over the local entertainment scene. One host said artists prefer overseas gigs because they get paid well, but Thakgi said that is not the case.

"When they go on Sway In The Morning, we think that Sway called them, but they actually paid for that."

Mzansi reacts to Thakgi's claim

Netizens discussed this in the comments section after X blog page @MDNnewss shared the video clip.

This is how netizens reacted:

@Dingswayo_N:

"Who is that young man?that young has a potential of becoming something great."

@Matema_:

"For once, he said something I can agree with."

@TMNLMNKRL:

"For the first time ever i agree with that boy."

@uMaster_Sandz:

"MacG 2.0 in the making."

@prow_II:

"It’s in the past guys rest."

@EMKEM_Mike:

"People do pay, so if that's the case. there's nothing wrong."

@NoleenNox_Mzizi:

"The boy speaks loud & fast you’ll think he’s making a point, kante lutho. He has a very idealistic mindset."

Uncle Waffles freestyles on Sway In The Morning

In a previous report from Briefly News, Uncle Waffles was invited to Sway in the Morning in the USA, and the Swati DJ was put on the spot.

Uncle Waffles was challenged to show off her freestyling skills, and she did not hesitate. Waffles was in the studio on Sway in the Morning, and her performance got some attention.

