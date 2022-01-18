Netizens were surprised to see that the jokester hip-hop artist made a video mimicking the internationally acclaimed SiriusXM Shade45 radio show this morning

The clip of the musical artist doing his thing went viral as peeps acknowledged how dope his talent was outside of his comedic persona

Since the video has made its rounds, the rap star has publicly contemplated putting his character to rest to pursue his career seriously

Big Xhosa is the name on every Mzansi hip-hop lover’s lips today after tweeps spread his Sway in the Morning replica freestyle like a wildfire. Peeps were rightfully dumbfounded by the amazing performance from the internet star.

Big Xhosa impresses SA netizens with his outstanding freestyle delivery.

Source: Getty Images

Although the rapper’s gimmick of editing a video to make it look like he was on the US-based radio show drew people in, that’s not what kept them watching. Instead, it was his sizzling bars that did way better than some real Sway freestyles that did the trick.

Of course, the confusion and pride at Big Xhosa’s hustle helped the clip make the rounds online. However, netizens were really drawn to the rapper’s skill which they praised all morning as seen in the comments below.

@TeeSpirit_ wrote:

“Big Xhosa killed it on SWAY can’t say the same about other local rappers who went there”

@Namba_Namba7 said:

“‘BIG XHOSA’ Is a GOAT”

@mean_tin98 added:

“He coming with the Big Xhosa energy and with legendary bars. Keep it going bro.”

Big Xhosa vs SOS

After seeing that his freestyle stunt was a hit with fans, Big Xhosa took to Twitter to pose a very serious question. He wondered whether it was time to hang up his hat as a comedic rapper and focus on a real rap career instead.

Fans seem to be torn by the inquiry, especially since he has been known and loved for being Big Xhosa and not his real rap persona, SOS. Even Nota Baloyi sounded off on the back and forth, writing:

“Eliminating SOS would do wonders for your career. That whole American wannabe style is dead. Those people who are fans of that trash will lead you to poverty & career suicide. Look what ended up happening to Nasty C? He’s done & dusted!”

Big Xhosa says you’ll want more of him in his latest hit music video that has fans

Previously, Briefly News reported that Big Xhosa's last music video made huge waves. The rapper's music video for his single Ndiyaphindeka, featuring Ifani, had already been viewed over 26k times and had hundreds of comments from fans who agree that he never disappoints.

Big Xhosa has been making quite a name for himself in the music industry with his unapologetic nature. The fearless newbie jumped onto the scene by calling out Cassper Nyovest, Ricky Rick and Nasty C one by one in his diss track Ninyile.

He has formed a killer bond with industry veteran Ifani and the two are making magic. The video begins when a baptism scene where Ifani is being cleansed for all the things he's done wrong in the entertainment biz. From there, it's pretty much hard to look away from the creative visuals in the music video.

