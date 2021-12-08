Big Xhosa became a viral sensation when he released a diss track challenging some of the biggest names in Mzansi hip hop to pull up their socks

The proudly Xhosa musician teamed up with fellow Xhosa man Ifani on two songs and cooked up some fire content in the booth

After releasing his latest music video with Ewe hitmaker, Big Xhosa told Briefly News what inspired him to make the music video

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Big Xhosa has been making quite a name for himself in the music industry with his unapologetic nature. The fearless newbie jumped onto the scene calling out Cassper Nyovest, Ricky Rick and Nasty C one by one of a diss track Ninyile. Today, he has formed a killer bond of industry veteran Ifani and the two are making magic.

Big Xhosa shares the thought process behind the 'Ndiyaphindeka' music video. Image: @bigxhosa

Source: Instagram

Drum reports that Sesethu Myeki aka Big Xhosa is a 22-year-old rapper from Cathcart, Eastern Cape. He grew up drawing a lot of inspiration from rap heavyweights such as AKA and built a following for himself on TikTok. Big Xhosa biggest goal in entering the hip hop scene is bringing back the entertainment factor.

The rapper's latest music for his single Ndiyaphindeka featuring Ifan did just that. SA Hip Hop Mag reports the video begins when a baptism scene where Ifani is being cleansed for all the things he's done wrong in the entertainment biz. From there, it's pretty much hard to look away from the creative visuals in the music video.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Speaking to Big Xhosa about what inspired him to create such an entertaining and different music for a hip hop song, he said:

"The inspiration was simply considering myself being delicious and repeatable."

"The music video has parts where girls can't let me go because I'm repeatable. "Ndiyaphindeka" which means you will want more of me," Big Xhosa exclusively told Briefly News.

Big Xhosa wants to be recognised by veteran SA rappers: "I'll be bigger than them"

Briefly News reported that Big Xhosa has questioned why Mzansi hip-hop veterans never showed him love when he trended recently. The up-and-coming rapper said the new wave raved about his songs but the OGs kept quiet.

The Ninyile hitmaker said he'll be bigger than the rappers who have been in the Mzansi rap game longer than him. Since he released the diss track Ninyile a while back, he has gained a solid fanbase and has even bagged a few bookings, according to SAHipHopMag.

He took to Twitter recently and accused the senior rappers of failing to talk about him like they do with other new kids on the hip-hop block.

Source: Briefly.co.za