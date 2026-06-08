TSHWANE, GAUTENG– The City of Tshwane’s MMC for Human Settlements, Aaron Maluleka, said that the illegal settlement of Kleinfontein owes the municipality over R20 million in rates and taxes.

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Kleinfontein owes the government millions. Image: Wikus de Wet/AFP

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Maluleka spoke to Eyewitness News during a community meeting with Kleinfontein residents on 8 June 2026. Maluleka said the City of Tshwane met with Kleinfontein residents, who requested that their settlement be recognised as a formal township. Maluleka said that the City of Tshwane was well received and the community was excited to engage with Tshwane to formalise the township.

Kleinfontein owes millions

Maluleka pointed out that the previous government was reluctant to treat the matter of the formalisation of the economy with urgency. He added that it is possible that the community is in arrears of over R22 million. HE added that the Municipality will do a formal assessment of the debt on non-permitted use of land that was not rezoned. He also remarked that the board in charge of Kleinfontein was running irregular operations.

Kleinfontein resident demands title deeds

Warren Holtzhausen, who has been living in Kleinfontein since 2015, told Eyewitness News that he invested over R80,000 into Kleinfontein and built a house on land he believed that he owned. However, he bought shares and was heartbroken to discover that he did not own the land on which he built his formal structure. Holtzhausen said that he was excited that the Tshwane government is engaging with the community to formalise the settlement.

Source: Briefly News