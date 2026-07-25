The DFFE declared shellfish from Saldanha Bay's Aquaculture Development Zone safe after recent safety testing showed a significant drop in toxin levels

A harmful algal bloom first detected in May 2026 had pushed Paralytic Shellfish Toxin levels more than 15 times above the legal safety threshold

Commercial growers can resume harvesting and sales, but the DFFE confirmed ongoing monitoring will remain in place across all production areas

A person eating seafood. Images: Oscar Wong/Getty

Source: Getty Images

WESTERN CAPE — The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) has confirmed that mussels and oysters harvested from the Saldanha Bay Aquaculture Development Zone are once again safe for human consumption, lifting a ban that had been in place since May 2026.

The department's decision follows the latest round of safety testing, which confirmed that concentrations of Paralytic Shellfish Toxin (PST) in the area's shellfish have dropped below the thresholds permitted under South African law. Commercial growers along the Cape West Coast are now authorised to resume harvesting, marketing, and selling their produce.

What triggered the shellfish ban

The original prohibition was introduced in May 2026 after routine coastal monitoring returned alarming results. PST levels in the bay had risen to more than 15 times the maximum legal safety limit, driven by a harmful algal bloom of the microscopic phytoplankton Alexandrium catenella.

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Filter-feeding shellfish such as mussels and oysters absorb toxins produced by this organism, making them dangerous for human consumption. Ingesting affected shellfish can result in paralytic shellfish poisoning, a potentially life-threatening condition.

Strict compliance to continue

The DFFE stressed that the resumption of commercial harvesting does not mean oversight has been relaxed. All production areas will remain subject to national and international shellfish control protocols, with the department continuing to conduct active water and tissue testing to ensure toxin levels stay within safe boundaries.

The Saldanha Bay Aquaculture Development Zone is one of South Africa's most significant shellfish production hubs, and the extended ban had placed pressure on commercial growers dependent on the region's marine farming operations.

A boat on the water. Images: Isabela Toniolo / 500px/Getty

Source: Getty Images

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Source: Briefly News