South Africa's Department of Water and Sanitation launched a 90-day compliance drive requiring commercial and agricultural water users to register

The deadline of 23 July 2026 covers a broad range of users, though certain low-impact household users are exempt from the requirement

Non-compliant users face late fees, criminal prosecution and up to five years in prison, with further consequences for future licensing

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A woman walking with empty bottles to try and collect water. Images: BAY ISMOYO / Contributor/Getty

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA — Commercial and agricultural water users across South Africa have until 23 July 2026 to declare or update their water consumption details, or face legal consequences including potential imprisonment.

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) launched the 90-day nationwide compliance initiative to close persistent data gaps in the country's water accounting systems. Catchment Management Agencies are central to the effort, which seeks to build an accurate national database and ensure more equitable distribution of the country's water resources.

Who Must Register Before the Deadline

The registration requirement targets a broad range of non-domestic water users. These include property buyers who have not updated existing water allocations, land restitution beneficiaries, lessees operating on unregistered properties, and agricultural users who have expanded their activities into industrial processing. All commercial, agricultural, and industrial groundwater extractions from boreholes must also be formally declared.

Households engaged in low-impact activities under Schedule 1 of the National Water Act are exempt. This covers domestic garden irrigation, rainwater harvesting, and residential boreholes. General members of Water User Associations are also largely exempt, unless they operate commercial boreholes.

Penalties for Non-Compliance

Water users who miss the deadline face a late processing fee of R300 per property for any submissions filed after 23 July. Beyond financial penalties, non-compliance is a criminal offence under South African law, carrying the possibility of heavy fines or imprisonment of up to five years upon conviction.

Industry representatives have also flagged operational risks for businesses that fail to maintain a verified compliance record. An unregistered status could compromise future water licence approvals, strain commercial partnerships, and deter private investment.

All registration documentation must be submitted to the relevant regional DWS offices before the window closes. The DWS has not indicated any extension to the current deadline.

A man in police handcuffs. Images: picture alliance / Contributor/Getty

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Source: Briefly News