Ticketless parking apps Admyt and Parket are expanding across South Africa's biggest shopping centres

Admyt now supports over 92 locations and 150,000 parking bays, with three new Cape Town sites added recently

South Africans no longer need to queue at parking machines thanks to automatic number plate recognition technology

Parket, a ticketless parking system. Image: parket.co.za

Source: Facebook

The frustration of hunting for a parking ticket or queuing at a machine before leaving a mall could soon be a thing of the past for South Africans. A growing number of shopping centres and office parks across the country have started supporting ticketless parking platforms, with Admyt and Parket leading the charge.

Both apps use automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) technology to detect when a registered user drives in and out of a parking area, opening the boom gate automatically without a ticket exchange. Once a user completes their visit, they simply drive out. The system logs entry and exit times, calculates the applicable fee based on the property's rate structure, and charges either a linked bank card or credits held in the app's built-in wallet. The apps generate revenue by charging a commission or flat fee per session.

Admyt leads the pack

Admyt is currently the biggest player, active at 92 locations including 70 publicly accessible sites covering more than 150,000 parking bays. Its client list reads like a directory of South Africa's most popular retail destinations: Fourways Mall, Mall of Africa, Canal Walk, Clearwater Mall, Brooklyn Mall, Eastgate Shopping Centre, Rosebank Mall, and Woodlands Mall are all on board.

Four Parket's engineering team. Image: Parket

Source: Facebook

Parket offers a different approach

Parket operates at a smaller scale, with around 100,000 users and more than 30 locations covering roughly 10,000 bays. Its focus leans towards pre-booking parking at both commercial and residential properties, with rates starting from R5 per hour. Users can also lock in full-day, weekly, or monthly rates at notable savings. Despite its smaller footprint, Parket earns stronger user ratings, sitting at 4.6 out of 5 on the Apple App Store and 4.5 on Google Play. Admyt scores 2.8 and 3.9 respectively on the same platforms.

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Source: Briefly News