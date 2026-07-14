“Americans Think It’s AI”: Mzansi in Stitches After Content Creator Dances To Avoid Traffic Ticket
- A Johannesburg content creator danced beside a traffic officer while facing a possible fine
- Percy Ntshayi shared the moment on Instagram, joking about whether his moves would work
- Mzansi reacted with laughter, while some overseas viewers claimed the clip looked like AI
PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.
South African content creator Percy Ntshayi danced for a traffic officer on 12 July. He hoped his fancy footwork would somehow help him dodge a fine.
The YFM presenter posted the clip on his Instagram page under the handle @perceey.asf. He captioned the video asking if his dance would spare him a ticket. It still remains unclear exactly why traffic officers pulled him over that day.
Ntshayi hosts the YFM digital show called Culture Unlocked as a presenter. He is also a content creator, digital presenter, and director based in Johannesburg. He is also known as a founding member of ASMajita, a creator group.
In the footage, the officer appears to be writing out a fine. He dances right next to the vehicle as the officer keeps writing. He seemed fully convinced his playful moves might somehow change the final outcome. At the time of this report, it remained unclear if he received the fine.
DON'T MISS IT: Stay Away From Fake News With Our Short, Free Fact-Checking Course. Join And Get Certified!
Mzansi reacts with laughter
Many South Africans could not hold back their laughter watching the clip. Local social media users joked that Ntshayi still got the ticket anyway. Others said he seemed more interested in filming than avoiding a fine.
Several people questioned how he stayed so calm throughout the whole encounter. One user joked about the number of calming herbs he must be taking daily.
Several people questioned how he stayed so calm throughout the whole encounter. One user joked about the number of calming herbs he must be taking daily.
Dance challenges have become common on South African social media in recent months. Everyday citizens, police officers, and even firefighters have joined similar viral trends. Ntshayi’s clip became the latest example of this growing online pattern.
Watch the video here:
More traffic cop moments
- A South African woman caught on camera standing up to traffic officers during a roadside stop went viral on TikTok.
- A viral video has left South Africans shocked after traffic officers were filmed apparently taking bags of maize meal from a burnt truck alongside community members in North West.
- A TikTok video showed a traffic officer dealing with an upset motorist in the Free State.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Jim Mohlala (Editor) Jim Mohlala is a Human Interest writer for Briefly News (joined in 2025). Mohlala holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Media Leadership and Innovation and an Advanced Diploma in Journalism from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology. He started his career working at the Daily Maverick and has written for the Sunday Times and TimesLIVE. Jim has several years of experience covering social justice, crime and community stories. You can reach him at jim.mohlala@briefly.co.za