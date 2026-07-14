A Johannesburg content creator danced beside a traffic officer while facing a possible fine

Percy Ntshayi shared the moment on Instagram, joking about whether his moves would work

Mzansi reacted with laughter, while some overseas viewers claimed the clip looked like AI

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Screenshots taken from the clip. Images: @perceey.asf

Source: Instagram

South African content creator Percy Ntshayi danced for a traffic officer on 12 July. He hoped his fancy footwork would somehow help him dodge a fine.

The YFM presenter posted the clip on his Instagram page under the handle @perceey.asf. He captioned the video asking if his dance would spare him a ticket. It still remains unclear exactly why traffic officers pulled him over that day.

Ntshayi hosts the YFM digital show called Culture Unlocked as a presenter. He is also a content creator, digital presenter, and director based in Johannesburg. He is also known as a founding member of ASMajita, a creator group.

In the footage, the officer appears to be writing out a fine. He dances right next to the vehicle as the officer keeps writing. He seemed fully convinced his playful moves might somehow change the final outcome. At the time of this report, it remained unclear if he received the fine.

Mzansi reacts with laughter

Many South Africans could not hold back their laughter watching the clip. Local social media users joked that Ntshayi still got the ticket anyway. Others said he seemed more interested in filming than avoiding a fine.

Several people questioned how he stayed so calm throughout the whole encounter. One user joked about the number of calming herbs he must be taking daily.

Several people questioned how he stayed so calm throughout the whole encounter. One user joked about the number of calming herbs he must be taking daily.

Dance challenges have become common on South African social media in recent months. Everyday citizens, police officers, and even firefighters have joined similar viral trends. Ntshayi’s clip became the latest example of this growing online pattern.

Watch the video here:

More traffic cop moments

A South African woman caught on camera standing up to traffic officers during a roadside stop went viral on TikTok.

A viral video has left South Africans shocked after traffic officers were filmed apparently taking bags of maize meal from a burnt truck alongside community members in North West.

A TikTok video showed a traffic officer dealing with an upset motorist in the Free State.

Source: Briefly News