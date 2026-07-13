Social media comedian, Siviwe Lutseke shared a video of an incredibly thin slice of pap on his Instagram page on 11 July 2026

The post quickly gained traction as South Africans flooded the comments with jokes about the tiny serving

Many joked they would need five slices just to make one proper plate of pap

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The content creator's reaction to the paper-thin piece of pap. Images: Siviwe Lutseke

Source: Instagram

Digital marketer and comedy nominee Siviwe Lutseke posted a video on Instagram showing an oddly thin slice of pap, and Mzansi could not stop laughing at the paper-like serving. The post quickly caught attention online, with South Africans flooding the comments to share their own hilarious takes on the tiny portion.

Mzansi reacts with jokes galore

Lutseke, known for his brand promotion work and several comedy award nods, often shares light-hearted takes on everyday South African life. His latest clip captured a serving of pap so slim it looked more like a torn pamphlet than an actual plate of food.

Under the post, thousands of South Africans weighed in with witty remarks about the wafer-thin serving. Some joked they could eat five servings without feeling full, while others compared the pap to a signed document rather than a proper meal. A few users poked fun at imaginary restaurant orders, picturing someone asking for a single slim cut of pap and getting exactly that.

Pap remains a staple across many South African households, and several commenters said the tiny portion left them feeling short-changed just looking at it. The playful debate soon turned into a wider conversation online about proper pap portions and how different families like their servings shaped.

Lutseke built a loyal following through humorous, relatable content, and this latest picture proved his food-related posts always strike a chord with South Africans online.

See the serving in the Instagram video below:

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Source: Briefly News