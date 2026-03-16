South African Woman Cooking Pap in TikTok Video Gets Dragged
- A TikTok video shows a woman in South Africa who tried to prepare a popular meal
- The young lady had a specific craving, and she used the opportunity as a chance to create some cooking content
- South Africans had a lot to say after the young lady showed her steps while trying to make a Mzansi staple food
A white South African posted a TikTok video of her trying to cook a popular food. The yellow lady showed people how badly she was craving the South African favourite dish.
The lady posted the TikTok video of her cooking adventure on 1 March 2026. South Africans have a lot to see after their young lady showed the final product of cooking efforts.
In a TikTok post, @kayleighisland announced that she was craving pap and relish. She specifically wanted pap with boerewors and chakalaka. The young lady did her best to turn maize meal into pap, a stiff porridge that is usually eaten with stew or any type of protein. The young lady was struggling to get the meal together, saying that she needed a recipe for the pap. The TikToker ended up with a soft version of pap. Watch the video below:
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
South Africa amazed by pap cooking attempt
Many people thought that the video of the woman trying to prepare pap was funny. Online users confirmed that the lady did not get her pap right. Read people's jokes below:
nomsaaaaaaaaaarrr said:
"Hi vriendin, I think I’m gonna tell you in your language, daai is nie pap nie 😭"
Ntswaki_Impress 🇿🇦 wrote:
"[Sticker] When she asked if she needed more water… I screamed, 'you need for maize mea' “ yoh!! 😩 😭😭😭"
Lia | Mole added:
"Pap is really in the eye of the beholder here😭😭"
Sirr.r added:
"Cooking pap with a tablespoon is diabolical.😭"
Tish advised the lady:
"Boil water first, then add maize meal and a little bit of salt. Then stir with the back of a wooden spoon. Close it leave for 30 mins. Talaaa"
Zidos asked:
"Ke pap ntwe😔?"
Sally Mgcina insisted:
"You are doing it wrong you first boil water, then you add your mielie meal, leave it cook for 45 minutes
🥀♒️Ke_Sentle♒️ exclaimed:
"[Sticker] Yohhh chommie I trusted the process when you said it was your favourite."
indigo_Girl 🔮 said:
"Wrong pot... You need Hart with no handles and a lid that you open with a fork, then you'll get real pap."
Ntswaki_Impress 🇿🇦 shared:
"[Sticker] When she asked if she needed more water… I screamed, 'you need for maize meal ' yoh!! 😩 😭😭😭"
Other Briefly News stories about pap
- A lady showed people her oldd chocolate pap recipe in a viral video.
- South Africans shared their thoughts on a woman who enjoys eating pap and chicken in a video.
- Mzansi was stunned by an elderly woman who showed she enjoys pap with yoghurt.
- TikTok viewers were divided over a woman's pap and vegetable recipe in a video.
- There was outrage over a woman who cooked purple pap in a video.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 3 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za