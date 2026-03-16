A TikTok video shows a woman in South Africa who tried to prepare a popular meal

The young lady had a specific craving, and she used the opportunity as a chance to create some cooking content

South Africans had a lot to say after the young lady showed her steps while trying to make a Mzansi staple food

A white South African posted a TikTok video of her trying to cook a popular food. The yellow lady showed people how badly she was craving the South African favourite dish.

A woman tried to prepare pap in a TikTok video. Image: @kayleighisland

Source: TikTok

The lady posted the TikTok video of her cooking adventure on 1 March 2026. South Africans have a lot to see after their young lady showed the final product of cooking efforts.

In a TikTok post, @kayleighisland announced that she was craving pap and relish. She specifically wanted pap with boerewors and chakalaka. The young lady did her best to turn maize meal into pap, a stiff porridge that is usually eaten with stew or any type of protein. The young lady was struggling to get the meal together, saying that she needed a recipe for the pap. The TikToker ended up with a soft version of pap. Watch the video below:

South Africa amazed by pap cooking attempt

Many people thought that the video of the woman trying to prepare pap was funny. Online users confirmed that the lady did not get her pap right. Read people's jokes below:

South Africa shared their best pap cooking tips with the TikTok. Image: By ale_flamy / Pexels

Source: UGC

nomsaaaaaaaaaarrr said:

"Hi vriendin, I think I’m gonna tell you in your language, daai is nie pap nie 😭"

Ntswaki_Impress 🇿🇦 wrote:

"[Sticker] When she asked if she needed more water… I screamed, 'you need for maize mea' “ yoh!! 😩 😭😭😭"

Lia | Mole added:

"Pap is really in the eye of the beholder here😭😭"

Sirr.r added:

"Cooking pap with a tablespoon is diabolical.😭"

Tish advised the lady:

"Boil water first, then add maize meal and a little bit of salt. Then stir with the back of a wooden spoon. Close it leave for 30 mins. Talaaa"

Zidos asked:

"Ke pap ntwe😔?"

Sally Mgcina insisted:

"You are doing it wrong you first boil water, then you add your mielie meal, leave it cook for 45 minutes

🥀♒️Ke_Sentle♒️ exclaimed:

"[Sticker] Yohhh chommie I trusted the process when you said it was your favourite."

indigo_Girl 🔮 said:

"Wrong pot... You need Hart with no handles and a lid that you open with a fork, then you'll get real pap."

Ntswaki_Impress 🇿🇦 shared:

"[Sticker] When she asked if she needed more water… I screamed, 'you need for maize meal ' yoh!! 😩 😭😭😭"

Other Briefly News stories about pap

Source: Briefly News