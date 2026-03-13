A TikTok video showed a unique birthday cake that a woman received to celebrate her special day

The lady was happily posing with the interesting cake she was gifted, which became a viral hit

Online users were in stitches over the fitting birthday cake that the elderly woman received

A woman laid eyes on a hilarious birthday cake her loved ones organised, and she showed it off in a TikTok post. The lady was marking her birthday with a special cake, which was fitting for one of her interests.

A woman poses with her oddly specific cake in a TikTok video and cracked up South Africa. Image: @userdikelekedi

The post of the woman was posted on 19 February 2026. received thousands of likes from online users. People were raving about the cake for the lady who was ready to celebrate her birthday.

In a post on TikTok by @userdikelekedi, a woman was sitting down to celebrate her birthday. The lady was holding a speciality-designed cake, presumably because she is a big fan of tobacco. The lady was parading her 91st birthday cake that was made to look like a realistic snuif brand called Ntsuf. Watch the video below:

South Africa jokes about snuif cake

Online users joked that the post of the woman with her specially designed cake was hilarious. People were raving about the special, realistic cake. Viewers pointed out that they know many elders in their lives who are fond of snuif. According to Britannica, snuif can be taken in various ways, from snorting through the nose to rubbing some on the gums. The South African Family Practice reports that snuif is widely used, especially among women, through snorting, and is a health concern due to its high nicotine content. Read people's comments with them

Tobacco carries health risks and is a key ingredient in NTSU. Image: Mark Stebnicki

Lebo gushed over the gogo's beauty on her birthday:

"Black don’t crack🔥💯"

friedah🥰 wa salso impressed by the woman's video:

"Gogo is so beautiful, happy birthday to her🥰"

lady_boss004 was swooning:

"She looks way younger than 91 🥰:

vandi vandi applauded over the elderly lady:

"Happy birthday, 91 birthday gogo, many more years god must carry you until 500 or more."

Pontso Jayiya was inspired by the cake:

"This is my mom's 76th birthday cake next month ♥️"

Fatso also wanted the cake for their own gogo:

"I want this kind of cake for my grandma, mom and auntie 😭"

P was also impressed by the healthy grandmother:

"Regardless of the cake itself, she looks terrific for 91 🥰!!"

🫧🌸𝕗𝕒𝕥𝕤𝕠. was amused by the grandma's snuif cake:

"😭Aseng cake ya ntsu hle banna."

