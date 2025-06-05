A video of an elderly lady celebrating her birthday went viral on TikTok, with her celebration

Online users got to see the interesting way the woman handled her birthday cake in a short clip

People were thoroughly amused and made jokes about the older lady's sweet moment on her birthday

An older woman recently went viral because of her birthday party. In a video, the woman was presented with a cake to cut and her approach toward getting the job done made for good content.

An older woman went viral for the way she cut her birthday cake. Image: @user15859835902222

Source: TikTok

The video of the elderly woman on her birthday received more than 14,000 likes. People commented on the video with hilarious takes on the video of the birthday girl.

Older woman cuts birthday cake

A video on TikTok shared by @user15859835902222, a woman was presented with a bright yellow birthday cake that included a portrait of her, when it was time to cut the cake, she took an interesting approach by cutting it in half first, and following it up with diagonal lines which created large right-angled triangle pieces of cake. Watch the video of the older woman cutting her cake in a unique way below:

Gogo has 1st flight

Briefly News reported on an elderly woman who had an adorable reaction to getting on a plane for the first time. A young lady shared the story about her grandmother, who is more than 70 years old first time catching a flight.

The woman's grandmother was also leaving KwaZulu-Natal for the first time to see her granddaughter graduate. People were touched by the clip showing the elderly woman's first-ever flight experience.

SA jokes about gogo's cake cutting

Online users took the video as a chance to make some math jokes, with many joking that the older lady was probably good at geometry. Other online users wished the woman a happy birthday. Read people's hilarious comments about the older lady and her cake below:

South Africans love to see elderly people's wholesome experiences on social media. Image: Kali9

Source: Getty Images

Boemo Thato 🎀 said:

"Happy birthday Gogo ❤️may you live to see more days ❤️😘from your TikTok kids."

BruceLeya wrote:

"Mathematics student ke sana."

Claudia N. joked:

"The pyramids of Giza."

mokgadiphukubye added:

"God forbid a girl was good in geometry🤭 "

takue316 joked about the large cake pieces:

"When I'm finally rich, won’t talk a lot, there will be signs."

melon was amused:

"Tangents from the same point😭."

koki laughed:

"Ngwanyana wa geometry.😭"

🌟 wrote:

"Umuntu oyenze i’pure maths uyambona kodwa."

Other Briefly News stories about elderly people

South Africans were entertained by a video of elderly twins who were reunited after some time apart.

An elderly couple decided to enjoy themselves on a date, and their romantic outing with court on camera and they melted hearts.

TikTok viewers were thoroughly entertained by a video of older women in church uniforms working out with gym equipment.

A young man decided that he would go out of his way to give back to the public, and he chose an elderly woman to help while she was shopping.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News