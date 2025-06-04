A healthcare worker in a video stole hearts all over South Africa after sharing a demonstration on how to handle a baby

The nurse in a video went viral after she gave people a close look at how to keep a baby extra warm in winter

People were touched by the video, and they discussed how important healthcare workers are in a hospital

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A healthcare worker who showed people one of the ways to take care of a baby became a viral hit. The woman's friendly energy in the video left people convinced that she was an amazing nurse.

A nurse made a TikTok video on how to keep a baby warm in winter. Image: @voiceofmidwivesandnurses

Source: TikTok

The nurse who handled a baby with expertise in a video received more than 100,000 likes. There were more than 1000 comments from people who admired the healthcare staff.

Nurse wraps baby

In a TikTok video by @voiceofmidwivesandnurses, a nurse held a baby and made a tutorial on how to keep a baby warm and prevent hypothermia. She laid the baby down in the middle of the blanket with the corner partially folded in to make a mini hoodie for the baby. The nurse then folded each side of the blanket to the opposite end, and the bottom folded upwards. Watch the video below to see the final result of the neatly wrapped baby:

Nurse gets love on socials

Briefly News reported on a young nurse who got to work with his dad in the medical field. A TikToker showed the man side by side with his paramedic father, who influenced his career path as a nurse. Online users were inspired by the father-son full-circle moment.

SA applauds nurse

Many people remarked that the nurse in the video seemed as though she thoroughly enjoyed her job. Netizens were impressed by how pleasant the woman was while working with the baby.

South Africans discussed their usual experience with nurses in government hospitals. Image: David Malan

Source: Getty Images

Le'Vene Barsati said:

"First nurse I am seeing a nurse that is so loving and caring toward a baby that's not hers., beautiful soul, bless you🌹"

ladykeo commented:

"Give the nurse her flower, teaching with a smile🥰"

NurseAyaIsYourMidwife, the creator, replied:

"The day was well spent at work doing what I love, ngyabonga."

…🇿🇦 gushed:

"Nurses who actually like their jobs ❤️"

Adorn Cherish remarked:

"Maybe this is a private hospital🥰 in government nurses are always angry 😏 hello."

Vumbz was pleased:

"Such nurses are rare to find, excelling in her calling 👏🏾 "

Phumla Madonsela🇿🇦 added:

"Some nurses are this nice 🫶 lucky me I’ve never encountered a bad one , they always treat me nice forever grateful for them🤞🏻❤️"

Other Briefly News stories about professionals

A teacher was applauded for the dedication and generosity she showed in her role as a teacher after she spoiled her students.

Another teacher was praised for his skills when people saw him deliver a science lesson in isiZulu.

A different nurse also earned a lot of praise on social media after showing pictures of her hard day at work

One South African police officer showed people that he often has busy action packed days as an officer of the law in South Africa.

Source: Briefly News