Cheetah Jumps on Safari Car Full of Tourists in TikTok Video
- A TikTok video of people enjoying a safari went viral as things took a turn during the tour of the African Savannah
- One video captured the moment when a wild animal took an opportunity to get close to potential prey
- The video looked mortifying to many people, and the video of the cheetah went viral all over social media
A TikTok video of people exploring the wild lands of Africa went viral. In a video, people who were looking for wildlife realised the animals found them instead.
The video of people having a close call with a predatory animal out in the wild became a viral hit. Online users commented on a video showing the nail-biting moment the tourist had.
Cheetah gets close to tourists
In a TikTok video by @uhuru.nomads of a tourist tour, the group was on the lookout for wildlife when they ran into a cheetah. The cheetah came from the back of their tourist vehicle and climbed to where one of the tourists stood and seemingly lunged at one of them. Watch the video of the cheetah-human encounter below:
Lion gets close to safari vehicle
Briefly News reported on a lion which got very close to spectators and seemed very friendly. Tourists got a close look at the wildlife while enclosed in a vehicle. People were impressed by the calm tourists who interacted without a barrier between them and the king of the jungle.
A leopard caught a game ranger by surprise as it got close to his jeep. Online users were in awe after the leopard leapt onto the ranger's vehicle. The game ranger did his best to stay calm, and he even managed to take pictures of the big cat.
SA amazed by cheetah encounter
Many people thought that the tourists put themselves in unnecessary danger. Online users cracked jokes about the terrifying moment. Read the comments by peeps below:
The Kev🌟 said:
"Being broke sometimes saves people from a lot of trouble."
Evanso really:
"How can you sleep on such place and you're not Daniel?"
SIR TRISTEIN commented:
"The cheetah was like.... why are you scared🤣"
Mr arsenal added:
"My sins won't allow me sleep there God will use me as an example."
Ssaku Tom remarked:
"Poverty has saved me from a lot."
rank joked:
"This is why I don't lend people my money, because if something happens to them who's gonna pay me back?"
4 Briefly News stories about humans and wildlife
- People watched a woman who paid to get as close as she could to a hyena, and a video of her adventures went viral.
- One lady decided to have a safari-themed birthday, and she chose to go on a safari experience where a lion had different ideas
- A wildlife photographer was busy getting amazing shots of a lion, which ended up charging at him.
- TikTok viewers were amazed as they watched a hippo chasing and seemingly attacking tourists in its vicinity.
