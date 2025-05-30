A TikTok video of people enjoying a safari went viral as things took a turn during the tour of the African Savannah

One video captured the moment when a wild animal took an opportunity to get close to potential prey

The video looked mortifying to many people, and the video of the cheetah went viral all over social media

A TikTok video of people exploring the wild lands of Africa went viral. In a video, people who were looking for wildlife realised the animals found them instead.

A cheetah jumped on a Safari vehicle in a TikTok video that went viral. Image: @uhuru.nomads

The video of people having a close call with a predatory animal out in the wild became a viral hit. Online users commented on a video showing the nail-biting moment the tourist had.

Cheetah gets close to tourists

In a TikTok video by @uhuru.nomads of a tourist tour, the group was on the lookout for wildlife when they ran into a cheetah. The cheetah came from the back of their tourist vehicle and climbed to where one of the tourists stood and seemingly lunged at one of them. Watch the video of the cheetah-human encounter below:

Lion gets close to safari vehicle

Briefly News reported on a lion which got very close to spectators and seemed very friendly. Tourists got a close look at the wildlife while enclosed in a vehicle. People were impressed by the calm tourists who interacted without a barrier between them and the king of the jungle.

Lions can get very close to tourists, and TikTok videos of encounters often go viral. Image: Martin Harvey

A leopard caught a game ranger by surprise as it got close to his jeep. Online users were in awe after the leopard leapt onto the ranger's vehicle. The game ranger did his best to stay calm, and he even managed to take pictures of the big cat.

SA amazed by cheetah encounter

Many people thought that the tourists put themselves in unnecessary danger. Online users cracked jokes about the terrifying moment. Read the comments by peeps below:

The Kev🌟 said:

"Being broke sometimes saves people from a lot of trouble."

Evanso really:

"How can you sleep on such place and you're not Daniel?"

SIR TRISTEIN commented:

"The cheetah was like.... why are you scared🤣"

Mr arsenal added:

"My sins won't allow me sleep there God will use me as an example."

Ssaku Tom remarked:

"Poverty has saved me from a lot."

rank joked:

"This is why I don't lend people my money, because if something happens to them who's gonna pay me back?"

