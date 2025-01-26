A TikTok video shows the moment that some people's safari went completely wrong, because of an angry hippo

The clip shows the moment that a large hippo began charging at a group of tourists who were watching it

Online users reacted to the hippo attack in the video, which attracted millions of views on the short-form video platform

A video on TikTok shows the moment that a hippo lashed out. In the clip, tourists were enjoying a close-up view of the hippo which lost its temper.

The video of the hippo garnered more than 100,000 likes. There were thousands of divided comments from people who found the video amusing while others were horrified.

Hippo goes after tourists

In a TikTok video by @elleafricasafaris, a hippo began running after a safari vehicle. The large animal chased the tourists and managed to bite into the car for a moment. Watch the video below:

Online users joke about angry hippo

People found the video fascinating as many noted that it was a close call. One person said that they found the hippo to be cute but, BBC Wildlife highlights that hippos kill an average of 500 people a year due to their large size and teeth. Hippos are considered the most dangerous land mammals, beating out lions, which on average kill 70-250 people per year.

B E L L A 💐🤍 said:

"No ,because why is it so cute!"

Barb1944 wrote:

"People don’t realise that a hippo is a ferocious beast at certain times, have you seen the size of their teeth and mouth!☹️😍"

Slow added:

"That's why I don't trust any animals. People will tell you that a dog with teeth won't bite you. I don't like trouble even snakes I don't like them."

🅿️ joked:

"Come on guys, I just wanted to give you insurance quotes."

InvestorMartin noted:

"The lady is screaming nicely 🥰"

user4084567284619 was amused:

"Moto moto means business 😂"

MUGAGGA💔 asked:

"What if the petrol finished?"

Siyanda sengane wondered:

"But then how are they not screaming 😳 because mina I’d wake every animal in the wild 😂"

Brandon was unimpressed:

"This could have gone so wrong and she’s laughing😬"

Laney Rada remarked:

"It looks like they were too close to begin with which is prohibited.."

