One video shows how things went wrong for a couple that went out in the wild to see animals

The man and woman ended up in a bad situation after a large baboon got the upper hand by climbing on their vehicle

Online users who watched the nail-biting video were relieved to see that a gent stepped in to save the day

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

A baboon looked like it was on a mission to dominate. Netizens had a lot to say watching a couple that got saved by a gutsy guy.

A TikTok video shows a baboon dominating a couple over their car. Image: @ginaafricatravellers

Source: TikTok

The video of the baboons' encounter with people got more than 20 000 likes. The video went viral because a bystander took action against the large monkey.

Baboon takes over couple's car in TikTok video

A video posted by @ginaafricatravellers made netizens realise how important it is to stay inside the car at a nature reserve. A baboon jumped on a couple's car while they were on foot. In the clip, the baboon chased the couple while attacking them and pulling their clothes.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The baboon also managed to get inside the car. After a few tussles, one man stepped in with a stick to scare off the primate.

Online users crack jokes about baboon attack

Many people commented that the people in the video had broken the golden rule by leaving their vehicles and opening windows while on a self-drive safari. Other netizens had jokes about the couple that was targeted by the baboon.

Kanyisa said:

"The guy who helped must be applauded for his patience. Yooo this couple!"

V added:

"Salute to the African brother."

Borussia Your Teeth wrote:

"Rule number one, one keep windows closed."

José Manuel commented:

"I don't think this guy can protect his wife."

Queen Protea remarked:

"I don't understand why people get out of cars in places like these."

Wild animals go TikTok viral

People love to watch animals, especially when they come across humans. One man was saved by a pack of dogs after a leopard made it into town.

"Uzozikakela": Video of drunk monkey passed out from drinking Savanna amuses SA

Briefly News previously reported that a video capturing a hilariously intoxicated monkey passed out in a car has left netizens in stitches.

The TikTok footage, which has garnered over 189 000 views within days, shows the comical scene. The drunk monkey was sprawled out in a parked car, seemingly suffering from the effects of its own version of a wild night out.

It is clear the furry animal was out of it because he clutched onto a bottle of a half-empty Savannah.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News