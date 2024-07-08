A social media user reshared a funny video of a man trying to hug his dog, only for the animal to turn on him

After the dog barks and tries to attack the young man, he shouts in fear and runs away from his pet

Members of the online community found the clip hilarious and expressed their laughter in the comments

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A man's dog nearly attacked him after their hug. Images: @siphumi_, @skinderlaras

Source: TikTok

A young man was frightened when his dog almost attacked him after their warm embrace.

TikTokker @skinderlaras took to his account to reshare a video @siphumi_ posted on the app. In the short, comical clip, @siphumi_ pats his chest with both hands to invite his dog Bobby in for a hug. The dog stands on its hind legs and hugs the man before quickly barking at him, trying to nip at his fingers and arms.

@siphumi_ shouts at his dog with fear and runs away from it before picking up his phone and wondering why his dog tried to attack him.

Watch the video below:

Netizens crack jokes at dog attack

The video became a hit on the app, garnering over 800,000 views. Thousands also shared their laughter and comments at the young man's reaction to his dog's behaviour.

@mondemthethwa asked the guy:

"Are you sure it's your dog, bro?"

@kingsoctor humorously commented:

"You bring your breath close to his head, and then your dog thinks you want to fight."

Speaking about @siphumi_'s reaction, @areece.stan said:

"His life flashed before his eyes."

@melly01309 shared how their pet reacts in certain conditions:

"My dog doesn't want the family touching his head. That's when he becomes aggressive. I feel your exact situation."

@user67882871441068 laughed and said:

"You must remind Bobby never to bite the hand that feeds him."

While @mariodonalmiron jokingly told the online community:

"Never get too comfortable with a dog named Bobby."

Gogo afraid of dog touching her has SA laughing

In a related story, Briefly News reported about an older woman who was not playing when she instructed the family dog not to touch her.

The gogo told the furry animal to stay away from her because she did not want to get her clothing dirty. Social media users could not help but find joy in the interaction between the gogo and the mischievous dog.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News