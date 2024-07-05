A father received the ultimate surprise gift from his family when he celebrated his 50th birthday

The man popped a balloon to find car keys inside, which belonged to a Mercedes-Benz his family bought him

Members of the online community felt emotional and flooded the comment section with love

A family surprised their father with a Mercedes-Benz for his 50th birthday. Images: @kholosampeto

A family showed a man love and appreciation by surprising him with a brand-new car for his birthday.

One of the man's daughters, Kholosa Mpeto, took to her TikTok account (using the handle @kholosampeto) to show app users how her family pulled off the surprise.

The special event took place in a school hall, where the man was met with warm greetings from guests. From the look on his face, it seems Kholosa's father was not aware of the celebrations in his honour.

After receiving hugs from his guests, the video cuts to the father sitting on a fancy chair on stage with his family. He gets handed a small balloon, which he is instructed to pop. Inside, he finds the keys to his car.

The man's family then leads him outside, surprising the guest of honour with a Mercedes-Benz ML 350.

Kholosa wrote in her caption:

"Inene muhle uThixo siyabulela ngamandla asinike wona to pull this off (God is truly beautiful. We’re grateful for the power bestowed upon us to pull this off)."

Watch the video below:

Father's birthday surprise gets netizens emotional

The video warmed social media users' hearts, and the online community also positively filled the comment section.

Sharing their hopes, @ollym30 wrote:

"This is so beautiful. I wish to do this for my stepfather. Oh, that man made me."

@maggymatlala told Kholosa:

"May God bless your family."

@teacher_idhil_farah said in the comments:

"Wow, the way I cried. The benefits of having children who appreciate you."

@zandyhlabangane told the online community:

"See, present fathers deserve such things."

Tearful father gifts daughter a new car

In another heartwarming story, the roles reversed when Briefly News reported about a dad who gave his daughter a car and could not hold back his tears.

The video showed a vehicle parked inside a garage with family members rejoicing before the footage switched to show a young woman embracing her father without letting go.

