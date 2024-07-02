A soccer player took to social media to share a clip of his mother's antics during one of his matches

The energetic woman climbed a wire fence and balanced herself using her feet while her hands swung in the air

The viral video had many social media users heading to the son's comment section to express love and laughter

A mother showed her son support at his soccer match in a unique and comical way. Images: @the_real_chopstick / Instagram, @sifisombidana / TikTok

A mother caught the internet's attention after her son shared what happened when she watched one of his games.

Soccer player Sifiso Mbidana took to his TikTok account (@sifisombidana) to post a short clip of his beloved mom's antics. In the video, the woman shouts towards the soccer field from behind a wire fence, later climbing the fence.

When she reaches the top, the fit lady grips the wire with her feet, not using her hands to support herself and cheers for the team.

The mother showed no signs of fear as she shouted for her son.

Internet reacts to soccer mom's antics

Sifiso's video became a viral sensation, and thousands took to his comment section to express their love for the woman.

@president_m told the online community:

"With this kind of support, I’d score 20 goals."

@refiloelebone comically wrote:

"For my relationship to be as strong as Mama's toes."

@lemolucia, whose child is also a lover of the sport, said:

"My son loves soccer, and I’m afraid this will be me."

@azolancapayi laughed and asked:

"Can we see her when she is calm?"

Surprised by what they saw, @shotsww commented:

"Nothing, absolutely nothing, could’ve prepared me for what I saw."

@phumudzo_mo27 told Sifiso:

"On a serious note, I'd love to interview her about her teenage years because she definitely has some stories to tell regarding fences."

