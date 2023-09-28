A video of an uncle's confused reaction to a surprise birthday party has gone viral on TikTok

The clip shows family and friends gathering to celebrate their uncle's birthday, but he is caught off guard by the surprise

South African netizens reacted with laughter and banter to the uncle's priceless reaction online

Putting together a surprise birthday party takes a lot of effort, planning, and coordination. It shows the birthday person that you went above and beyond to make their day special.

An uncle was never ready when his birthday party broke out into a party. Image: @penny_moleleki/ TikTok

Source: TikTok

Uncle reacts with confusion to surprise birthday party

An uncle was left in complete shock and confusion when he arrived at a family gathering that turned out to be a surprise birthday party.

A video posted by @penny_moleleki shows a group of adults walking into a house before the rest of the family in the next room breaks into song, singing Happy Birthday.

One of the uncles looks frightened and confused as he tries to understand what is happening. It almost seemed he wasn't even sure where he was, LOL.

"The reaction ended me ," the TikTok video was captioned.

South Africans entertained by the uncle's reaction

Surprise birthday parties are a great way to get friends and family together to celebrate a special occasion.

Netizens couldn't help but laugh at the poor man's reaction to the surprise and responded with banter to the video.

kokiimahlaola asked:

"Bathong, who's birthday is it The blue skotaiki or le brown skotaiki?"

sohlumaM said:

"It’s giving 'ngikuphi lana'."

Mphokuhle Mnkandla responded:

“Obani lababantu ."

Sphilile Natachia replied:

"Ngibuke kawu 44 le video ngifun ukuhleka i-reaction ya Malume wokuqala ."

Lindani commented:

" For sure abazazi bazalwa nini bobabili."

thando wrote:

"Ndihlekiswa ngu Tata lo usekuqaleni ukubhekabheka okungaka."

SIYA_N responded:

"Yekabani kanye-kanye le birthday? ."

