South Africans are convinced that a young boy is a chicken whisperer because of a video of him calmly sitting with chickens

In the video posted on TikTok, it was later revealed that the chickens' legs and wings were tied

Netizens were amused by the unusual sight and responded with curiosity and humour

A video of a gild peacefully chilling with several chickens had South Africans convinced he was a chicken whisperer.

A video of a boy bonding with some chickens had netizens intrigued. Image: @undilile_mdunyelwa/TikTok

Source: TikTok

TikTok video shows little boy hanging out with chickens

The footage posted on TikTok by @undilile_mdunyelwa shows the child sitting on the ground with the live poultry birds as he caresses and brushes them using a comb.

The chickens barely moved, which had netizens baffled before @undilile_mdunyelwa revealed that their legs and wings were tied.

Watch the video below:

According to Grubbly Farms, chickens can make for very affectionate pets with sweet personalities and an actual desire to be with their keepers.

Like most pets, the chicken's breed plays a role in the personality traits you can anticipate them. Some breeds of chickens are known to be more friendly, docile, and affectionate than others.

Mzansi amused by little boy and his chicken friends

Chickens are known to run around and even chase people.

South African netizens couldn't help but laugh at the unusual sight and responded with curiosity and humour.

TeeT commented:

"Chickens are never this still, what's happening?"

Anele Ngcongo replied:

"Dr Dolittle❤️."

MaKgaladi

"There is just something about a heart of a child❤️."

Andiswa said:

"Kanjan manje? ."

Ngwekazi commented:

"unomuthi obizwa ngomathithibala ."

Sunshine_x01 replied:

"Kanjani??? Kanjan moyo'gcwele ."

Lul4ma said:

"The way I'm so scared of these things, I wouldn't even dare to walk near them."

Mamahle Peterson wrote:

"Sure, sure, ukuthi aziboshiwe izinyawo ."

