A TikTok video shows South African wedding attendees serving themselves large portions of food

Netizens reacted with jokes and comments indicating that the wedding attendees had over-indulged

It is important to be mindful of how much you are eating and to be respectful of the other guests, especially at a buffet or special event

A video captured how some wedding attendees filled up their plates at a food serving station. Image: @ofentsegumede2/TikTok

Many people look forward to what will be on the menu when attending an event. A video on TikTok shows how some wedding attendees couldn't help but dish up mountains of delicious food onto their plates, leaving many netizens judging their gluttony.

TikTok video captures wedding attendees' full plates

A video posted on TikTok by @ofentsegumede2 shows people lined up at a food dishing station with their plates as they are served food. The plates in the clip can be seen containing unusually large portions of food.

See the video below:

Is overeating at wedding acceptable?

There may be times when it is perfectly acceptable to eat more than you normally would. For example, if you are at a buffet, you may want to try a variety of different foods. Or, if you are at a special event, such as a wedding or a holiday dinner, you may want to indulge in some of your favourite foods.

However, it is important to be mindful of how much you eat and respect the other guests.

South Africans react to the video of full plates

Many netizens were taken aback by how much food was on the plates and reacted with jokes and comments indicating that the wedding attendees had over-indulged.

Miss. Jay27 commented:

"Why nikhulumela ukudla."

Kamo Molotsi responded:

"Someone in America is being told to finish their food because we’re starving.'

Nomthandazo Nyembe wrote:

"Ngicelu kubonga kwi team ephakayo abantu basuthe."

Desi said:

"Guys, let's learn to go back multiple times instead of getting served such big portions."

thandiwethandie23 replied"

"Yoh nina nizozikakela, that's too much ."

phillipr62 commented:

"The first person didn't even skip any dish. The plate is full, no space."

mmanthe said:

"Those portions?"

Mandie replied:

"Hi. Nikuphi? ."

Nomakhwezi Mazinyo commented:

"However, ngeke."

Source: Briefly News