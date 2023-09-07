A little girl refused to let her family eat their dinner because she had made friends with the chicken

The video of the little girl and the chicken went viral on social media, with many people amused by her reaction

Some people commented that they could relate to the little girl, as they had also had similar experiences with animals

A little girl had her family go to bed hungry when she decided to make friends with their dinner.

A little girl befriended a chicken that her family was meant to eat. Image: @remillards4/TikTok

Source: TikTok

A funny video posted on TikTok shows the child chilling with a live chicken as she plays on her tablet and watches TV with it.

"POV: She made us sleep hungry because she wouldn't allow anyone to cut the chicken," the video was captioned.

According to Help Guide, animals can provide companionship and unconditional love, which can help children feel less alone.

Moreover, chickens enjoy interacting with people and other animals, Dine a Chook states. They can be very affectionate and playful. So, perhaps the little girl found the perfect companion in the feathery fella.

South Africans amused by the little girl and her chicken

krystal sprinkle commented:

"Not the chicken enjoying ."

jazeera nini 1 said:

" Let her not try it with African parents ."

Mahmooda Abderoef said:

"It is the first time I see a chicken sitting so still as if it is a pet. ."

#rachealrakix commented:

"I remember one time I cried when they were taking our cow they stopped and took it when I was at school ."

EL wrote:

"My cousin had a pet rabbit and one day she was telling her dad how she love the meat he cooked. He told her it's her rabbit, and she cried for hours."

Terisha replied:

"The way I love her personality ."

