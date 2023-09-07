A lady treated her three-year-old by doing some at-home salon treatments, and the kid looked delighted

Many people thought it was cute to see how excited the little girl was after she paid for some pampering services

Netizens were amused as they watched the little girl get her transformation on camera from her biggest sister

A little kid went TikTok viral for bonding with her sibling. The older sister made a post showing them spending time with each other in a fun way.

A TikTok video shows a creator spoiling her sister with a manicure and a face beat. Image: @tumiie_mogapi

Many people thought seeing how the little girl did her best to support her sister's business was hilarious. Many commented, gushing over the adorable sister moment.

Older and younger sisters go TikTok viral

A TikTok video by @tumiie_mogapi shows her and her little sister. In the video, the older sibling decided to give the younger one a makeover.

In the adorable post, the younger sister paid for their services with R2. Watch the video:

People amused by sister makeover

Many people thought the toddler's payment for the beauty services was hilarious. People commented, gushing over the sisters spending time together.

Kavireen Seedat said:

"This is so precious."

Siphokuhlebawo_n commented:

"The attitude when she gave you that R2."

madikanephelokazi158 wrote:

"Girl I've been looking for someone to do my nails for R2."

T_nCate joked:

"I have R4, surely I can get a hairdo as well."

Cammy added:

"I have R10 for gel and lashes, take it or leave it. Please take it yoh."

MaBee were amused:

"Girl you got a tip too. She is a good client Savanna."

Online users love seeing adorable kids

People are often amused when they watch little children having fun. One kid went TikTok viral after dancing up a storm at Spur.

“I’m 22 and they’re expecting”: Mzansi talks about parents having children late

Briefly News previously reported that a TikTokker’s wholesome video with his youngest sibling got netizens in their fuzzy feelings.

The young man’s video also touched lightly on how adults have siblings who are young enough to be their children.

In the video, the young man is dancing to an amapiano song with his little sister, who appears to be younger than six years old. The two groove and jump up and down in excitement while the man entertains his little sister. The little angel looks at her brother and is absolutely tickled pink by her brother’s antics.

