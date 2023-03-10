An Instagram video shows two young children who are siblings bonding together early in the morning

The younger child, who is a girl, was the one who woke up first, and she went to wake her brother up

She saw that her brother's eyes were reddish, so she offered to blow it for him to make him feel better

The bond between a young girl and her older brother has sparked positive reactions on Instagram.

The little girl was up in the morning and decided to go and wake her brother in his room.

The two kids love each other so much. Photo credit: TikTok/@grazeemoladele.

They both exchanged pleasantries in a lovely way. She saw that her brother's eyes were reddish and asked what the matter was. He told her they were red because he had just woken up.

Siblings show each other love in viral video

She then offered to help her brother blow his eyes to make him feel better. The relationship and the bond between the siblings have sparked emotional reactions.

The video was first posted on TikTok by @grazeemoladele.

Many people who have seen the video reposted by @majicallynews have said it made them emotional.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from Instagram users

@ju_lie7799 said:

"Her: ”Much better?” Him: “Nope”. Bt they still love and hugged!! Parents got a loving and respectful household going on there!"

@dasilvavalerie commented:

"Such beautiful sweet children. The parents did an amazing job raising them. God bless."

@rgzym said:

"My heart is bursting with joy from this!"

@emeraldisle22 commented:

"Love this, mine are the complete opposite. Waiting for the day I come home and one literally has the other either taped to the wall or tied up."

@polzbarker said:

"Oh my goodness, the wonderful parenting example behind their relationship!! I was not expecting his “you’re beautiful, Grace!” - tears! What spectacular, loving children. Can we clone their parents?."

@dwducky1 commented:

"God bless those children! They must have wonderful parenting or those who they emulate."

