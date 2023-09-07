A doctor gave his colleague a lift and was rewarded handsomely by his colleague who keeps live chickens

People were thoroughly amused after seeing how the lady from his workplace thanked him for providing transport

Online users had lots of questions after the doctor accepted the live animal as a gift and took it home

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

A TikTok creator had people laughing after showing what he got from his colleague. The dentist got over 200 000 views when he vlogged his life chicken experience.

A TikTok video shows a dentist getting a chicken from a colleague who was thankful for a lift. Image: @dr_sm_hako

Source: TikTok

People had many questions, as the video got attention and received over 20,000 likes. Netizens commented on the video, curious how the driver dealt with the chicken.

Dentist goes TikTok viral with chicken in BMW

@dr_sm_hako posted that he drove a colleague home and was thanked for it. The co-worker had a lot of live chickens, so she gave him one. The doctor was thankful and put it in the front seat.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Watch the video below to see him take it home:

South Africans in stitches over live chicken

People commented they would have worked to receive a live chicken. Others warned him, saying he should've put the chicken in the boot.

Sesi Makoya was appetised:

"The best way to end the day. I bet the meal slapped!"

Megan Gallie joked:

"To go bag."

Katzo exclaimed:

"A win is a win."

Tinyiko admitted:

"Mara we are getting old yazi I just realised how happy I would be if someone gave me a whole chicken."

user8562352057 commented:

"Flying with a live chicken in the car is crazy."

Dineo Sethosa added:

"Passenger princess."

LALA wrote:

"Next time put it in your boot. I once had a nasty experience inkhukhu was flying inside the car."

TikTok users love to see generosity

People are always touched when they see others be generous. A graduate with generous parents who bought her a car for passing well went viral.

Young nurse confuses older colleagues after making fun dance video at workplace

Briefly News previously reported that being a nurse is a rewarding and challenging career. Nurses work long hours and are often under pressure, but they also have the opportunity to make a real difference in people's lives.

A young nurse took to social media to show off the reality of what it's like being the youngest employee at her workplace.

Nurses do much more than perform medical tasks. As a nurse, you can make a real difference in someone's life. You can offer hope to people, sometimes during the worst time of their life.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News