A delivery man for The Courier Guy has left Mzansi citizens with tears in their eyes as he formed a bond with a little girl

The company shared a clip of their driver Mfundo and his little friend Pey, showing the unbreakable bond they’ve developed

The people of Mzansi were overcome with emotion and filled the comment section with love and praise

Children have the biggest hearts. One little girl made a friend in the man who collects parcels from her home, and their friendship has gone viral.

The Courier Guy driver Mfundo made a bestie for life in a 3-year-old girl who adores him. Image: Facebook / The Courier Guy

If we can learn one thing from children, it is that race, age, job title, and all the things that we as adults see mean nothing when it comes to friendship. All that matters is a good heart and someone who cares for you.

The Courier Guy proudly shared an adorable clip of their driver Mfundo and his little bestie Pey. The clip shows the little girl running out when the delivery man arrives, giving him the biggest hugs.

Mfundo makes deliveries and collections extra special for his tiny bestie Pey by bringing balloons and even a matching shirt. Their bond is too precious for words!

“It’s a Feel Good Friday! Little 3-year-old Pey absolutely loves our driver, Mfundo (We don’t blame her, we love him too!). According to her mom, Jane, Pey starts crying if she doesn’t get to see him when he pops round to collect a parcel. ☹ We were so touched by this we decided to send Mfundo round to surprise her and make her an honorary TCG member!”

The people of Mzansi can’t get enough of this adorable bond

Seeing the man put so much effort into his drop-off/collections with the little girl had people clapping for him. This is the type of content Mzansi needs more of.

Take a look at some of the sweet comments:

Karin Smit Richards said:

“Aaaah man my heart ❤️ this is just too sweet !

“I sometimes also feel like I am missing a friend when I don’t see our Courier Guy Oratile! He always has the biggest smile ”

Lynda Quinton said:

“I am sitting with tears in my eyes. What a beautiful positive story for a change.”

Andile Ndlovu said:

“The excitement in her voice when she says Mfundo while waving at him with such a beautiful smile on her face, then runs to him with open arms...priceless, you cannot make this up. In the midst of what I'm going through, this definitely warmed up my heart.”

Delyse Fell said:

“This actually made me cry tears of joy Wish there was more of this in the world today. ❤”

Eliné Grimsell said:

“The best !!!!What is amazing is the amount of people who testify of great service and consistent friendly faces from The Courier Guy drivers from around the country! I don’t know how you do it but you’re definitely doing something very right ”

