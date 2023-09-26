Rachel Kolisi has shared heartwarming throwback photos of her family in celebration of Heritage Day

These cherished pictures capture the Kolisi family embracing their cultural heritage, all wearing their traditional outfits

The post resonated with Mzansi, as people poured love and appreciation into the comments section on Instagram

Rachel Kolisi shared throwback pictures of her and her family on Heritage Day. Images: Rachel Kolisi

Rachel Kolisi has warmed the hearts of South Africans with a heartfelt Heritage Day tribute.

Kolisi's celebrate Heritage Day

In a recent Instagram post, Rachel Kolisi shared a series of throwback photos featuring her family celebrating this special occasion. The images capture the essence of Heritage Day, showcasing the Kolisi family proudly embracing her husband Siya's Xhosa culture.

From traditional attire to vibrant displays of heritage, the photos celebrate the rich tapestry of South African culture. The Kolisi's recently moved to the capital of France as Siya will join Racing 92 after the Rugby World Cup. This throwback was fitting to mark her celebrating the public holiday abroad.

Watch the post below:

Mzansi praises cute throwback photos

People quickly fell in love with the heartfelt tribute. Fans and followers flooded the comments section with messages of appreciation, praising Rachel for her commitment to celebrating and preserving cultural heritage.

Peeps flocked to the comment section to share their views:

@mgebeshe said:

"You guys! Rachel's mom is helping Rachel Kotiza. this is too LOVELY! I can't!"

@drtsebo shared:

"Very rare to find such a humble white woman, Siya is blessed to have you as his wife."

@eviledukashe commented:

"So beautiful Rachel. Also your name - Rachel is described as strong & prophetic women character in the Bible strong on family & dedicated to Israel I can see similarities. God bless."

@wale1203 shared:

"Yes makoti"

@dumo_obi praised:

"You such a lovely Makoti Rachel, love you."

@phililekhoza355 said:

"Our makoti."

@madonna_q387 praised:

"Makoti of the nation, beautiful as always @rachelkolisi We love you."

Rachel Kolisi shares video of exploring Paris

