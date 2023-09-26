Rachel Kolisi, wife of rugby legend Siya Kolisi, recently delighted her fans by sharing a video on Instagram of her family exploring the beautiful city of Paris

The Kolisi family moved to Paris, and this video marks their first day of adventure in their new home since moving to the city

As they explored the scenic wonders of Paris, Mzansi cheered them on to enjoy every moment of their new home

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Rachel Kolisi shared a video of her and her kids finally getting a chance to explore Paris after moving there. Images: @Rachel Kolisi

Source: Instagram

Rachel Kolisi and her children are finally getting to tour Paris, sharing their adventures through a captivating video on Instagram.

Rachel Kolisi takes on Paris

It has been just five weeks since their big move to the enchanting city of Paris, and Kolisi said in her caption that this was the first day of discovering its wonders. The Kolisi's recently moved to the capital of France as Siya will join Racing 92 after the Rugby World Cup.

While Rachel Kolisi's social media has been filled with adventures of moving into Paris, her videos have been entertaining. Together with her kids, they are trying to understand the way life works in that part of the world. Rachel has also been actively taking French lessons to enhance her communication skills.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Watch the video below:

Mzansi cheers Rachel Kolisi on

Mzansi wholeheartedly cheered the Kolisi family as they embrace the new city after relocating.

The comments section has been filled with people sharing their encouragement and excitement for Rachel's adventures:

@kylebaxta joked:

"Enjoy the weather whilst it lasts."

@rosieannhall3 shared:

"It’s a stunning city and so easy to get to so many other places in Europe. Fast trains go everywhere. Great walking city too. You will grow to love it."

@mandyrun1 commented:

"What a treat to experience this."

@carmenthiajacobs said:

"Lovely. Enjoy every moment of your beautiful new adventure."

@im_called_suzanne50xx praised:

"You doing incredibly well with this big change.... well done, strong woman!"

@jay_money_de_dj said:

"Good break after that intense game with Ireland."

@natasja.manie suggested:

"Time flies!! Happy to see you having fun."

Rachel Kolisi shares a glimpse of the family weekend in Toulon

In a similar story, Briefly News reported about Rachel Kolisi and her family, who made it lit in Toulon for the weekend, where they decked themselves out for fun.

The family activities included visiting different parts of the city, relaxing at the beach and dipping into the waters to cool off.

South Africans were thankful that Rachel had some well-deserved fun after an eventful few months.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News