A woman's TikTok video has started a big discussion about the duties of a makoti after marriage

In the video, she shares her experience of cleaning the yard at her in-law's house after getting married

People on social media have had different reactions to the clip, with many saying that this was not how life should be

A makoti shared a video of her sweeping the yard at her in-law's house after getting married. Images: @posh_pn

In a TikTok video, a woman opened up about her experiences with makoti duties after getting married.

Makoti shares TikTok video

TikTok user @posh_pn shared a video on her page of her working in the yard, sweeping the sand and dust away. The clip made no sense as the ground was not even paved, and people were curious why she was asked to do such a task.

The lady who just married shared the video of her wedding day versus after marriage. She candidly shared her journey of adapting to new responsibilities, including managing the household, cooking meals, and other household duties.

Netizens confused by makoti's chores

Many viewers praised her honesty and transparency, stating that her video shed light on the often unrealistic expectations of newlyweds in dealing with their in-laws. The video sparked a broader conversation on social media, with numerous people sharing their experiences and opinions regarding makoti duties.

While some viewers expressed empathy and understanding, others felt such expectations were integral to their culture and should be upheld. People shared their views in the comment section:

@Valentia shared:

"Mina after getting married I'm going back to my parents house cause why???"

@Pumpkin commented:

"Tell that men to pave , otherwise uyamshiya."

@Lungile Mabuza said:

"It was your idea."

@Betsho G joked:

"All because of mfana!!! Yhuuuu."

@sophi shared:

"Haibo, miss me."

@JoobieJoo joked:

"Wait??? That’s the same person??"

@Kegokokiiy said:

"Aowa I'm marrying a white man."

@Shame said:

"Its tradition, relax."

