A South African woman who got married at 17 in 2016 shared her wedding photos on TikTok

The viral post sparked a debate about whether it is advisable to get married at a young age

While some netizens were concerned about the woman getting married as a teenager, others shared congratulatory messages

A South African woman had social media users divided by sharing her wedding images and revealing that she got married at 17 years old in 2016.

A woman's wedding photos as a young bride had netizens talking. Image: @sbusile56/TikTok

Source: TikTok

TikTok post shows 17-year-old bride's wedding photos

The TikTok post by @sbusile56 shows images of her looking very young in her white wedding gown, as well as pictures from her traditional wedding ceremony.

Although marriage is a beautiful milestone and blessing, the young bride's post sparked questions about whether she was mature enough for such a big and lifelong commitment from some netizens.

Is getting married at a young age a cause for concern?

Marriage can be a demanding and challenging institution, and teenagers may not be ready for the responsibilities that come with it, National Institutes of Health.

According to a study by the National Center for Health Statistics, the divorce rate for marriages in which the bride is under 18 is more than twice the rate for marriages in which the bride is 25 or older.

However, there are some cases in which getting married in your teens may be a good decision. For example, if a teenage couple is pregnant and wants to raise their child together, marriage may provide them with the stability and support they need.

Netizens share their two cents on the post

While some were concerned about the woman getting married as a teenager. Others responded with congratulatory messages.

chunelihlegcwabe asked:

"How old was the husband when you guys got married?"

Nomza commented:

"Ngangino 18 years ,umyeni wami eno 21 yeminyaka masiqala sithandana,sashada ngino 22 years, 7August sobe sino 25 years together, Praise the Lord ."

The Queen K commented:

"Soze ngashadisa eyami ingane at this age."

Fezile responded:

"Sisonke nami ngangina 17 ngino 28 manje kusemnandi."

busi12 remarked:

"Wamuhle mshado uyisibusiso esivela kumdali nkulunkulu mayebusisa umuntu akabheki ukuthi ungakanani wenzani udumengani. Amen."

makoti womfana said:

"Ayingeke wawusemncane yoh but ke syakubongela."

Masindi wrote:

"Did you have your Matric?"

user9077436768842 commented:

"Ngikufisela okuhle kodwa ."

