The late rapper's mom, Lynn Forbes, shared that there are many opportunities after the age of 50

Glammy recently launched her all-new podcast called Outspoken Owls, which has been doing well with social media users

Lynn spoke on her podcast, where shared her views with her friend, Katie Mohamed, about how to navigate experiencing a midlife crisis, and how there is a big life waiting for you after 50

AKA’s mom, Lynn Forbes, advised women about the midlife crisis on her new podcast Outspoken Owls. Image: @lynnforbes

Mzansi's very own glammy recently shared some thoughtful opinions regarding women in their fifties.

Lynn Forbes advises older women on midlife crisis

AKA's mother and Kairo Forbes's grandmom, Lynn Forbes, is on a mission to change how women in their fifties are expected to be and how they are assumed to behave.

Recently, the public figure spoke on her newly launched podcast about experiencing a midlife crisis and other issues middle-aged women face in society with her friend, Katie Mohamed.

In a clip shared on Instagram, Lynn Forbes said:

"They used to claim that life begins at 40, but in reality, it felt like life plateaued around 50 with not much left to anticipate. However, our current situation is markedly different. Seasoned, mature individuals now have fresh prospects and a greater sense of purpose. So this is really an opportunity."

See the post here:

Lynn Forbes launches her Outspoken Owls podcast

Recently, AKA's mother launched her very own podcast, Outspoken Owls and during an interview with TshisaLIVE, the inspirational speaker said:

"I firmly believe in embracing the process of ageing gracefully while leading a purposeful life. My aspiration is to remain vibrant and ensure a positive journey for as long as possible, so it's essential to make the right choices. Maintaining my fitness is crucial.

"I firmly believe that my actions should resonate with my inner self. Self-care holds significant importance in my life, encompassing wellness and nurturing my soul. It's about recognising that I am worthy of all the efforts I invest in caring for myself, ultimately aiming for a high quality of life throughout my journey."

See the post below:

In February this year, Lynn was also crowned the best mom by social media users. She was hailed for keeping it together during difficult times when her late son, AKA, died.

