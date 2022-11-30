A Mzansi man moved to China and is grateful to have gotten a stunning new home

Sharing pictures of his new place on Twitter, the man showed gratitude for the blessings he’s been given

Many Mzansi people took the time to wish the man well, letting him know his home was beautiful

Many South African citizens are moving abroad in hopes of greener pastures. One man made the leap to China and is loving his new home. Sharing pictures on Twitter, the man received much love from people back home.

Ndumiso Mpanza is now living in China and loving his new lush home. Image: Twitter / Ndumiso Mpanza

Moving to an entirely new country is a big deal. Leaving familiar surroundings, family, and the place you call home is not easy.

Twitter user Ndumiso Mpanza shared pictures of his stunning new home in China. The biology teacher made the move abroad and is grateful for all he has been blessed with.

“My new home abroad. . A home of peace, happiness and prosperity. ️ Shanghai, China.”

Mzansi people with the man well on his exciting journey

It is always tough to lose a member, but Mzansi peeps are happy the man has found a beautiful home and prosperous new venture.

Take a look at some of the kind comments:

@LindaGinya said:

“Kuhle wakho bafo congratulations ”

@Zee_Mlangeni said:

“You have a beautiful home. May you continue to succeed in all the you do.”

@tido_maqanda said:

“This would make it hard for to be depressed- this place looks like it can heal me nje ”

@uGuguM1 said:

“Happy settling and prosperous new year.”

@andikho_ryt said:

“This kitchen is everything ”

@SizzleThobile said:

“Oooh what a peaceful place when is the house warming ngiyeza.”

