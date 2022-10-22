A Chinese national left social media users divided after a video of him busting some cool Amapiano moves went viral

The talented lad became the highlight of a function when he took to the stage to get down

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the video, some were impressed by the moves, but others said otherwise

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Amapiano moves are very hard to master, especially if you don't understand the song's meaning.

A video of a Chinese national getting down to an Amapiano song has sparked a heated argument online. Image: @kulanicool

Source: Twitter

A Chinese national proved that music is a universal language when he took to the stage to bust some moves.

Spectators stood still while the talented young man did what he does best. Many were impressed with how he went with the beat. He quickly became the main attraction of the event he was attending as everyone took out their mobile devices to record the moment.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Meanwhile, social media users shared mixed reactions to the video shared by a Twitter user with the handle @kulanicool. Some were impressed by the Chinese national's cool moves, while others blasted black people for being easily impressed by silly things.

@ChrisExcel102 said:

"They gonna colonise us these ones."

@Warthog_North added:

"Remember, they are also classified under BEE, like Africans. SA is a scam!"

@Khalane noted:

"Go for theirs too ntate. Or do you want the government to protect “SA dance moves”? hai, South Africans."

@ChambokoElson added:

"We do a couple of voshos and speak one or two native tounges while we take your natural resources."

@LefaWaleTaurus wrote:

"If this warning is not LOUD N CLEAR... I don't know what it will be"

Man shares experience tasting cow heels for the 1st time, SA peeps adore the positive reaction: "Killed it"

In more news, Briefly News also reported that a man shared his experience of tasting cow heels for the first time, and South Africans loved the enthusiastic reaction he gave while eating the familiar food.

yungearn sat in his car while doing it and had some other popular Mzansi foods to eat, such as dombolo (dumplings) and chakalaka. The TikTok video had peeps from across the country interested in suggesting more things for the good-spirited gent to try out.

The way he ate the food was also positively received because most South Africans tend to eat with their hands. He starts off with the chakalaka and dombolo combination and then moves to the main attraction.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News