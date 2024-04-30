The Legal Practice Council is allegedly investigating complaints against former public protector Busi Mkhwebane and Advocate Dali Mpofu

It's believed one of the reasons Mpofu could allegedly be struck off the roll is because he made a threat to the Mkhwebane inquiry committee's chairperson

South Africans were in disbelief, and many rushed to defend the advocates

JOHANNESBURG – Adovcates Busi Mkhwebane and Dali Mpofu could be in trouble as the Legal Practitioners Council allegedly investigates complaints against them.

LPC investigating Mkhwebane and Mpofu

According to SundayWorld, the LPC received complaints about Mkhwebane before she was impeached in 2023. The two were reportedly supposed to be served documents relating to the complaint earlier this month, but this has not yet happened.

The details surrounding the nature of the complaints are unclear. Mpofu is being investigated after reportedly threatening the chairperson of the Mkhwebane inquiry committee, Qubudile Dyantyi. If the investigation finds them guilty, they could be disbarred.

South Africans were in an uproar

Netizens, commenting on @SundayWordZA's tweet, were indignant and defended the legal practitioners.

Sifundo said:

"This sounds disturbing and distasteful. Is this for fighting for individual freedom rights, which our constitution allows?"

Elite King James said:

"It won't happen. We know the ANC hates them with a passion."

Just-Justice said:

"I don't care about Mpofu, but poor Mkhwebane is being bullied, abused and ill-advised."

Nkandlas Rondavel said:

"They tried that nonsense with Jiba and got humiliated at length. They must try it again and see."

Jambase Lisa said:

"Ramaphosa's government is testing our patience."

Public Protector's office allegedly owes Mkhwebane millions

Similarly, Briefly News reported that the Public Protector's office might owe Busi Mkhwebane R10 million.

This is because the office must explain why it did not pay Mkhwebane her gratuity after she was removed from office following her impeachment. South Africans demanded that the Public Protector's office give Mkhwebane what was due her.

