Former Public Protector Busi Mkhwebane has taken the office of the Public Protector to court after it refused to cough up her gratuity

The office allegedly owes her R10 million, which they halted because of her impeachment before she was removed from office

The court has ordered the office to justify why she's not receiving her gratuity payment

With nine years' experience, Tebogo Mokwena, a current affairs writer for Briefly News, provided insights into the criminal justice system and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun.

Mzansi believes Mkhwebane deserves her R10 million gratuity. Images: Deaan Vivier/Foto24/Gallo Images/Getty Images and Moeletsi Mabe/Sunday Times/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

PRETORIA – The Pretoria High Court has ordered the Office of the Public Protector to explain why it withheld Busisiwe Mkhwebane's gratuity. The office owes her R10 million.

Office to explain withholding Mkhwebane's gratuity

According to SABC News, the office allegedly informed Mkhwebane in February that it would not pay her gratuity because she was impeached. Mkhwebane was removed from the office of the Public Protector after her impeachment in September last year.

After launching an urgent review of the non-payment, Mkhwebane took the fight to the courts. The High Court also ordered the PP's office to pay the application costs.

South Africans weigh in

South Africans on Facebook believe that Mkhwebane deserves to be paid.

Kuwas Mikzos said:

"With the EFF as backup, I can assure her that she'll get it."

Bob Zweni said:

"Withholding the money is incorrect. She was disqualified due to her impeachment."

Katleho James said:

"Gcaleka must explain why the gratuity was withheld and she lied under oath and misrepresented information."

Bhekinkosi Mwelase said:

"Year of truth will set Mkhwebane free. There have been a lot of lies, and these lies are going to be exposed."

Wiseman Wisly said:

"She deserves that money. They must pay."

Mkhwebane joining the EFF leaves Mzansi stunned

Similarly, Briefly News reported that Busi Mkhwebane left the nation's jaws on the floor after she joined the Economic Freedom Fighters.

Mkhwebane decided the Red Berets deserved her support one month after she was impeached and said she was joining them to champion the rights of the underprivileged.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News