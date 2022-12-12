One old man gave the people of Mzansi the strength to conquer this week with his lit dance moves

Twitter account @jah_vinny_23shared the vibey clip, wishing his followers an amazing week

The people of Mzansi loved the old man’s confidence and were hella impressed by his groove abilities

What better way to set you off for the week than a vibey old man grooving?! For many Mzansi citizens this is their last week at work and it is taking a lot to get through it, but this madala really helped.

An old man dancing filled the people of Mzansi with the good feel vibes. Image: twitter / Twitter account @jah_vinny_23

Source: Twitter

They say that when you get to a certain age you stop worrying what people think and start to truly live life to the fullest. This old man is definitely doing just that, and we love it.

Widely followed Twitter account @jah_vinny_23 shared the vibey clip of the old man grooving to empower his followers to smash the week ahead.

“Good Morning ☕️ Happy Monday”

The people of Mznasi are here for the madala’s moves

Yesss, this is the energy boost people needed to tackle their last week of work before living up the festive season. People are sure this man will clock 100 and still be grooving smoothly.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@Lungile60533003 said:

“Lmao aaaah Mkhulu got moves for days ❤️”

@hazzy_hazel said:

“Lol bathong Malome can dance waitse”

@Mbegabulawe said:

“This madala can get to 100 years and still dancing! He is taking good care of himself.”

@LebohangMohale said:

“The old man got moves ... Bona.”

@princethemba29 said:

“Wow madala♂️♂️”

Hilarious madala leaves Mzansi in stitches after pranking wedding party

In related news, Briefly News reported that old people are an endless source of heartwarming laughter. An old man recently left South African Twitter streets laughing out after he was caught in a clip playing a trick on a crowd of happy-go-lucky wedding-goers.

In the clip, the wedding party can be seen dancing and singing as they celebrated the happy couple who just tied the knot. Not long thereafter, the old man approaches them and starts shouting that police, who were supposedly checking Covid-19 regulations, were on the way.

"NOT AT MY WEDDING DAY. Wait for it... 16," Ace Mashudu captioned the clip that he posted online.

