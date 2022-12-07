One school hosted a graduation ceremony for tiny tots, and they dressed to impress

Twitter user @jah_vinny_23 shared a video showing the small children dancing their way to graduation and then the DJ ending their fun

People loved how the kids danced and how they were upset when the music stopped before the break

Clips of children just doing nothing more than being kids are the best! An adorable clip showing children's reaction when the music was stopped while they were grooving has gone viral.

A video of kids reacting to the DJ cutting the music left many laughing. Image: Twitter / @jah_vinny_23

Source: Twitter

One thing about kids is that they have no filter. Being so innocent and pure, they serve their honest reactions, sometimes making for the most memorable moments.

Twitter user @jah_vinny_23 shared the sweet clip showing kids dressed in their best, entering what looks like a classroom for graduation day. The tiny tots grooved their way inside… until the DJ cut the music, and they were all shook.

The little formal outfits are just too much!

“Not the DJ ruining a special moment”

Mzansi peeps live for the kids’ reaction

Children nowadays are not what they used to be. Seeing the tiny humans grooving like they were 21 was everything, that is, until their faces dropped. Peeps love the blunt reactions.

Take a look:

@Moramadi_ said:

“After she removed the chair now this”

@SechogelaZAR said:

“The DJ could have at least allowed them to taste the first Hamba ”

@MaboeNdi said:

“The way she removed that poor boy on the chair, he looked like he was drunk and then there's "the aim is not to sweat" lady there.”

@ribz_rb said:

“Dance floor was heating up”

@NgwanaMopedi1 said:

“Bro SA is a special country.”

Video of school boy and girl doing funny dance challenge is a whole vibe: “She understood the assignment”

In related news, Briefly News reported that another trendy dance video had taken social media by storm, and naturally, ama2K are killing it!

Online user @luckkyysa took to TikTok to share a video of two pupils dancing together in a peculiar yet amusing fashion.

In the clip, one pupil is seen hopping to the amapiano tune, Bakwa Lah by Major League DJz, Mathandos, and Nvcho, as he approaches his schoolmate and pulls her by her tie. She responds accordingly and hops back with him before they both break into laughter.

Source: Briefly News