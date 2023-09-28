A video went viral after a TikTok video showed a woman getting upset while trying to keep up with her daughter-in-law's duties

This lady had a mental breakdown while doing the most to impress her in-laws, who were gathered around her

Many commented with their thought about the pressure brides often face when spending time with their new family

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

A woman was fed up after trying to impress her in-laws through labour. The video of her breaking point was a hit.

A TikTok video shows a woman upset with her in-laws after she did a lot of chores. Image: @zeromarsgaming

Source: TikTok

The lady's harrowing moment received more than 100,000 likes. There were hundreds of comments from netizens eager to chime in on the topic of in-laws.

Woman cries because of chores

A video posted by @zeromarsgaming shows a woman trying to stir a pot full of food over an open flame. In the video, the lady admitted she was struggling to keep up with all the work.

Watch the video:

SA discusses laws' expectations

Online users commented that they could relate to the young lady. Many said her frustration with the in-laws was justified.

Read the comments below:

B. said:

"Heavy on the 'my mom never made me do this.'

Nash commented:

"Hubby is supposed to speak for her."

kétrina wrote:

"She is better than me. I wouldn’t even set foot in that village."

Tony.G1904 added:

"I totally understand her frustration. This thing of killing ourselves for makoti status, ANEVA SHAME. 14 years married, and I have never."

Lerato Twala bragged:

"I've never attempted doing that in all my years of being a makoti, thanks to my mom-in-love."

Makoti duties fascinate SA

Many people are interested in seeing what daughters-in-law are expected to do. A Xhosa wife showed people a day in her life while on makoti duty.

“I also want this”: Young woman embraces makoti duties with grace

Briefly News previously reported that in a world where cultural traditions are sometimes overshadowed by modernity, a heartwarming TikTok video has emerged, showcasing a young woman proudly carrying out her makoti duties in a rural village setting.

The captivating video captures the essence of African traditions and values as the woman skillfully takes on various tasks, all while donning traditional attire and displaying profound respect for her elders.

The video begins with the young woman, Anelisiwe Nikithemba Tshangana, standing beside a big black pot on the floor, emanating warmth from the crackling firewood beneath it. With a wooden spoon in hand, she stirs the meat simmering within.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News