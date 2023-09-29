A video on TikTok was a hilarious viral hit when it showed a domestic worker taking a break at work

In the clip, the housekeeper looked hilarious as she used a common kid's toy in the backyard for her amusement

Online users were amused after seeing the domestic workers' antics, and many cracked jokes about her

One housekeeper made the internet laugh. Many had joked after seeing how she took advantage of a fun toy.

A TikTok video shows a domestic worker on a trampoline during work hours, and many thought it was hilarious. Image: @gevaarlik

Source: TikTok

The video of the funny woman received over 12 thousand likes. There were hundreds of comments from people who loved the wholesome video.

Housekeeper relaxes on kids' toy

@gevaarlik posted a video of a housekeeper jumping on a trampoline. The lady looked serious in the video as she bounced on the toy.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi amused by woman on trampoline

Peeps were thoroughly amused by the video of the domestic worker using the trampoline. Lots of netizens thought she looked like she needed a break.

lebogangtsunke said:

"She is playing with the kid_ akere the Madame writes on the list play with my kid."

Tshepiso Mosia wrote:

"With a straight face."

Queen joked:

"Our mothers, but when they get home, they are so strict with us. No wonder they come back tired these tsotsis."

Africa__coco added:

"I love it for her. Blowing off some stream akere we are toxic."

Mahlatse Fortunate M was amused:

"She is letting her inner child out."

Domestic workers are TikTok viral hits

Many videos by housekeepers often get lots of views on TikTok. One went viral after threatening to eat her boss's cake in a funny video.

"Buy your own": Domestic worker opens boss' wine without asking, SA split

Briefly News previously reported that a helper wanted people to hear her side of the story after getting in trouble. The lady made a statement saying that bosses must be specific with their rules for housekeepers.

The video by the housekeeper caught people's attention, and she received thousands of likes. Hundreds of people commented on the video and debated whether the employee was right or wrong.

@coolauntyflo5 posted that she got in trouble with her employer after drinking her wine. The creator admitted she did not ask because when she started working there, she asked if anything was off-limits at the house. They said she could have anything except for the children's juice.

