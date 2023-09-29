A TikTok video went viral as people were amazed by a video of a pastor in Cape Town using a jacket on his church members

In the clip, the pastor was preaching using his jacket that is supposedly blessed with the holy spirit's power

Online users were in awe of the video where the pastor claimed he was demonstrating the power of his holy instrument

A video on TikTok went viral after people saw a Cape Town pastor in action. The TikTok post shows a man using his jacket to deliver a message.

A Cape Town church's pastor in a TikTok video claimed he has an anointed jacket which affects church members. Image: @joelangel6179

Source: TikTok

The video of the Cape Town pastor left many amazed. The clip received over 2000 likes from curious netizens.

Cape Town pastor goes viral

A TikTok posted by @joelangel6179 shows a pastor preaching and supposedly using an anointed jacket on churchgoers. In the video, the religious leader's jacket was why congregates collapsed.

Watch the video:

Mzansi suspects church members are acting

Many people thought the video of the pastor was interesting. One person commented that the woman with a red head covering was trying not to laugh.

Read more comments below:

jadywady said:

"Does anybody see that lady trying to hold in a laugh (Aunty with the red doekie)."

refiloe commented:

"My mom and I would fight if she did this."

ulee28gmail.com added:

"And nothing happened to the others that picked up the jacket."

ayandaxulu164 joked:

"It's the skinny jean for me."

mandymkhize4 wondered:

"So what will happen if he throws the jacket and you wear it and sit down?"

Church moments go TikTok viral

Many TikTok videos showing bizarre church moments often go viral. One man went viral after wearing heels to church.

"I was told to speak in tongues": Mzansi woman shares awkward church experience

Briefly News previously reported that a woman had social media users laughing out loud when she shared a church experience that left her feeling awkward.

A video posted by @keahendricks shows her reminiscing on a time she went to a particular church where she and other new people to the church were put in a room and asked to speak in tongues on cue.

According to NewSpring Church, speaking in tongues is when an individual speaks a language that he or she does not know. These tongues can include human languages with which the speaker is unfamiliar (Acts 2:8-11) or non-human, holy languages with which no person is familiar (1 Corinthians 14:2).

