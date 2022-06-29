A local pastor has come out with claims that the Umlando dance has been manufactured by demons

Pastor John Anosike from Spirit Revelation Ecclesia said he learned this information after a visit to heaven

He also said many girls had hosted the demon in question, yet Umlando hitmaker Mdoovar begs to differ

A Cape Town pastor has claimed that the popular dance trend Umlando is demonic as confirmed by God upon a recent visit to heaven.

The #UmlandoDanceChallenge gained moment following the release of the popular amapiano track Umlando n January by TOSS, 9umba, Mdoovar, Young Stunna, Sir Trill, Sino Msolo, Lady Du, and Slade.

A local pastor claimed that many women have hosted a demon by doing the Umlando dance. Image: @TheEdgeSearch1/Twitter, @Robbie_RobertM/Twitter, @NqoMasondo/Twitter

According to Daily Sun, Pastor John Anosike from Spirit Revelation Ecclesia, during a sermon said Good took him to heaven and showed him the dance in the realm of the spirit.

“Yes, the Lord took me there. I saw how the demons manufactured that dance style. And guess what? So many girls all over the world have hosted that demon,” he said.

Producer Mduduzi “Mdoovar” Memela told Daly Sun when they heard the pastor’s claims, they asked themselves how it was possible.

“If it is demonic, then why did it change our lives for the better? When we talked about it as a team, Toss said but this is history no one understands. It came with a revolution and that’s why there’s so much talk about it.”

The musician added that they won’t pay attention to the pastor and what he thinks about the dance or the challenge.

South Africans had their say on the matter as they shared their responses on Facebook:

Baloyi Themba replied:

“The pastor Maybe right njeee since he's from heaven.”

Thami Protus Jr. commented:

“I don't know about the pastor but there are many things that we do that come from demons. Almost 95 percent of things on TV are doctrines of demons.”

Simphiwe Kona wrote:

“It's so funny, when we grew up we made these dancing and it was part of Pantsula and called " Ashdom", now when this generation is doing it, it's Demon, no marn c'mon where must our kids enjoy themselves or how must they enjoy themselves?”

P'ndy Makaringe said:

“So when he went to heaven did he die or he was just attending a crusade .”

Mzansi schoolgirl shows the internet flames with confident dance moves

In a separate story, Briefly News reported on a Mzansi schoolgirl who jumped on the popular Umlando Challenge, and with over 5.7M views on TikTok, it is safe to say she has broken the internet.

The dance challenge has taken social media by storm and has seen peeps post videos of themselves gyrating to the amapiano track Umlando by Toss featuring Lady Du, Sino Msolo, Young Stunna, Slade, and Sir Trill.

In the clip posted by Siyabulela Masebe (@ceeyahdadj17) the girl can be seen on what looks like a school field as she dances along to the tune. She wins over the praise of her on-looking audience who cheer her on as she confidently does her thing.

